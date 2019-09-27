Global Beer Processing Market Outlook 2018-2027 by Brewery Types, Price Categories, Equipment Types, Beer Types, Distribution Channels
The Global Beer Processing market accounted for $644.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1008.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as the increasing number of microbreweries & brewpubs and rapid advancements in the brewery industry leading to the demand for advanced brewery equipment are driving the market growth. However, the increase in power and energy costs and rising capital investments and maintenance costs act as the restraining factors for market growth.
Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients-malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, and undergoes the process of fermentation over a certain period of time. The beer process starts with grains, usually barley (although sometimes wheat, rye or other such things.) The grains are harvested and processed through a process of heating, drying out and cracking.
By equipment type, the on-trade segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the distribution channel offers advanced prices for the beer and the breweries are closer to the ultimate consumers, which helps in a profound understanding of consumption patterns better.
By geography, North America is expected to grow during the forecast period mainly due to the high growth rate in the region and the increasing investments by leading beer producers for extensions is further anticipated to drive the market growth.
Brewery Types Covered:
- Craft Brewery
- Macrobrewery
Price Categories Covered:
- Discount
- Mainstream
- Super-Premium
- Premium
Equipment Types Covered:
- Craft Brewery Equipment
- Macrobrewery Equipment
Beer Types Covered:
- Low Alcohol Beer
- Lager
- Ale and Stout
- Specialty Beer
Distribution Channels Covered:
- On-Trade/On-Premise Channels
- Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels
Applications Covered:
- Hotel
- Family
- Other Applications
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd
- Praj Industries
- Paul Mueller
- Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd
- GEA Group
- Alfa Laval
- Heineken
- Krones Group
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group
- Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.
