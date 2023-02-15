Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Size Projected to Reach USD 17.49 Billion By 2030, at 17.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Support Services, Software); By Delivery Model; By Functionality; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to research report, the global behavioral and mental health software market size & share was valued at USD 4.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Behavioral and mental health software is a type of electronic medical record software designed for the unique needs of behavioral health specialties. The rapidly rising demand for behavioral and mental health software market can be attributed to government reforms for medical practice regulations, improved access to the internet and mobile technologies, and greater adoption of EMR software means that patients have come to expect the ease of use and connectivity provided.

Mental health can be supported by behavioral and mental health software. Physicians or healthcare providers can use this software system to simplify and manage patients facing and other healthcare processes. Just like medical practice management software, behavioral and mental health software has a real-time monitoring feature that enables providers to keep track of patient progress. This system also simplifies the communication between providers and patients.

Accumedic

Advanced Data Systems

AdvancedMD

Cerner

Compulink

Core Solutions

Credible Behavioral Health

Kareo

Meditab Software

The Echo Group

Rising adoption of integrated EHRs to push the market

The use of management software by healthcare providers is expected to improve the treatment of mental health problems. The behavioral and mental health software market size is expanding due to the rising adoption of integrated EHRs by healthcare providers to effectively manage practices and save costs. Beneficial behavioral health regulations available in the US, coupled with a surge in demand for behavioral and mental well-being services, are supporting the market's growth.

Lower medication errors and paperwork increased productivity by taking into account quick patient data access, improved workflow effectiveness, and lower medical costs are several key benefits provided by behavioral and well-being software. These advantages are accelerating industry growth. The behavioral and mental health software market sales are soaring as the companies in this market are focusing on launching new products and services, which is expected to positively influence the expansion of the market.

Growing emphasis on providing mobile healthcare applications to drive the market

Behavioral and mental health software providers are emphasizing providing healthcare mobile applications to allow healthcare professionals and other users, such as patients get access to their health records and other related information regardless of their location via smartphones or mobile phones, or tablets.

Key players operating in the market are focusing on research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced patient care solutions. For instance, in 2013, Foothold Technology, a provider of EHR solutions for behavioral health and human services, partnered with Inter Systems Corporation, a connected care software provider, to support interoperability with regional human service agencies and health information exchanges.

The software segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is expanding due to an increase in the use of technological solutions to handle the financial, administrative, and clinical aspects of psychiatry practices. The behavioral and mental health software market demand is on the rise as mobile versions of EHR systems let patients access services while they are on the go. These systems feature integrated claims and billing capabilities to manage complex billing procedures.

The subscription model segment is expected to witness a significant growth

Based on the delivery model, the subscription model segment is expected to witness significant growth. The behavioral and mental health software market trends include many practitioners not being eligible for incentives for meaningful usage of EHRs because of the modest size of their practices. Therefore, limited reimbursement prevents small-scale practitioners from using EHRs.

Increasing Medicare policies to propel the North American market

North America held the largest behavioral and mental health software market share as the reimbursement scenario is favorable because medicare in the US pays for telepsychiatry services. Medicare policies continue to increase as mental well-being software becomes more widely known. For instance, in November 2019, the tele mental health expansion act was filed in the US Congress, which aims to exempt the regional constraints in the standards for mental health treatment supplied via telehealth.

Regional growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be fuelled by rising geriatric populations in China and Japan, growing smartphone and internet penetration, and these factors combined. Several smartphone users in Asian nations such as China and India present enormous market growth prospects.

By Component Outlook

Support services

Software (Integrated software, Standalone software)

By Delivery Model Outlook

Subscription model

Ownership model

By Functionality Outlook

Clinical functionality (Electronic health records, Clinical decision support, Care plans/health management, E-prescribing, Telehealth)

Administrative functionality (Patient/client scheduling, Document/image management, Case management, Business intelligence, Workforce management)

Financial functionality (Revenue cycle management, Managed care, Accounts payable/general ledger, Payroll)

By End Use Outlook

Community Clinics

Hospitals

Private Practices

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( Germany , the UK, France , Rest of Europe )

( , the UK, , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Rest of Asia )

( , , , Rest of ) Rest of World

SOURCE Polaris Market Research