Global Belt Drives Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belt Drives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Material Handling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Material Handling will reach a market size of US$82.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$476.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arntz Optibelt Group

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S.

ContiTech AG

Dayco Products, LLC

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Fenner PLC

Gates Corporation

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Regina Industria SpA

The Timken Company

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Belt Drives - A Preview

Recent Market Activity

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market

Growth

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins

Volume Growth

Outlook

Export-Import Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Belt Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

Dayco Products, LLC (USA)

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (USA)

Fenner PLC (UK)

Gates Corporation (USA)

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)

Regina Industria SpA (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Sets the Stage for Demand

Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the

Asphalt Market

Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Market for Belt

Drives

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth

Opportunities

US Displays an Upside Potential

Europe - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Opportunities

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Design

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts

Ease of Maintenance Promotes Belt Drives over Chain Drives in

Food Manufacturing

Improving Energy Efficiency - A Vital Goal for Belt Drives

CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback

Component Manufacturers Lead Drive Belt Innovations to Comply

with Changing Automotive Manufacturing Requirements

Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity for Replacement

Demand

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Belt Drives

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Spurs Improvements in Belt Drives

Belt Drive - The Future of eBikes/Bicycles





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Belt Drives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Belt Drives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Belt Drives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Material Handling (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Material Handling (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Material Handling (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Agriculture (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Agriculture (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Agriculture (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Belt Drives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Belt Drives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Belt

Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Belt Drives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 27: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Belt Drives Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Belt Drives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Belt Drives Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Belt Drives Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Belt Drives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Belt Drives Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: Belt Drives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Belt Drives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Belt Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Belt Drives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Belt Drives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Belt Drives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Belt Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Belt Drives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Belt Drives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Belt Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Belt Drives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Belt Drives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Belt Drives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Belt Drives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Belt Drives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Belt Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Belt Drives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Belt Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Belt Drives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Belt Drives Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Belt Drives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Belt Drives Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Belt Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Belt Drives Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Belt Drives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Belt Drives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Belt Drives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Belt Drives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Belt Drives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Belt Drives Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Belt

Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Belt Drives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Belt Drives Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Belt Drives Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Belt Drives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Belt Drives Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Belt Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Belt Drives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Belt Drives Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 128

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

