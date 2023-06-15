Global Belt Drives Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power Transmission Applications - The Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belt Drives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Belt Drives Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Belt Drives estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Belt Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Belt Drives

Belt Drives: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World Belt Drives Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Relatively Stable Economic Environment Favors Market Expansion

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Belt Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

Belt Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power Transmission Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Belt Drives Market

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Belt Drives Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Belt Drives Grab the Limelight Amid Growing Relevance of Energy Efficiency

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Demand

Industrial Machinery Sector Offers Robust Opportunities for Belt Drives Market

Material Handling Equipment: Prominent End-Use Vertical

Agriculture Machinery Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Mining Industry Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Belt Drives Gain Traction in Oil & Gas Sector

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Novel Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Industry

Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry

Sophisticated Belt Drives Step In to Address the Dynamic Requirements of Modern Automotive Vehicles

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Automotive Belt Drives

CVT Technology Poised to Accelerate Adoption of Belt Drives

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Seeks Further Improvements in Belt Drive Technology

Replacement Demand Enthuses Automotive Belt Drives Market

eBikes & Bicycles: Emerging Vertical for Belt Drives

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Momentum

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Functionality

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 116 Featured)

Arntz Optibelt Group ( Germany )

) Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)

ContiTech AG ( Germany )

) Dayco Products, LLC ( USA )

) Gates Corporation ( USA )

) Michelin (France)

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. ( Japan )

) Regina Catene Calibrate Spa ( Italy )

) The Timken Company ( USA )

) Tsubakimoto Chain Co. ( Japan )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crre33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets