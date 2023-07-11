Global Benchtop Tools Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Increasing Demand from Home Improvement & DIY Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchtop Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benchtop tools market is expected to reach a value of $3.02 billion by 2028 from $2.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%

The global benchtop tool market has a strong demand from the industrial and residential segments. The major regions driving the market's growth are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

North America accounted for the highest share of the global benchtop tool market in 2022. Increased construction activities and rising disposable income would drive the market for benchtop tools in the region, as disposable income plays a significant role in discretionary spending.

In the U.S., the demand for benchtop tools is driven by the overall economic growth in the country. The stable economic growth in the U.S. is expected to increase commercial and industrial facilities activities, which, in turn, will drive the need for benchtop tools.



The global benchtop tool market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the industry. Intense competition, rapid technological advancements, and increasing demand for high-quality products characterize the market.

Some of the major players in the global benchtop tools market are Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Makita Corporation, Techtronic Industries, Koki Holdings, and Hilti. These companies compete based on product quality, price, innovation, and brand recognition. The market is anticipated to continue to be highly competitive in the coming years as companies focus on developing new and innovative products to meet the life-changing needs of their customers.

RISK FACTORS IN THE MARKET



Supply chain disruptions are considered a risk factor for vendors in the global benchtop tools market. Sometimes vendors have limited supplies and high prices during a market upturn. If suppliers cannot purchase sufficient products at reasonable prices and quality products on time to meet customer demands, product shipments might be delayed due to product shortage.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increase In Infrastructural Development Projects



Infrastructure is a major sector that boosts the overall development of any nation's economy. There has been a significant rise in infrastructure development initiatives in several countries worldwide to cater to the rapid pace of urbanization and the considerable increase in demand for housing units in recent years.

For instance, Saudi Arabia's latest budget shows that the government focuses on infrastructural reforms per the 2030 vision. The initiative aims to provide a dignified life for Saudi families by enabling them to own houses that match their requirements and financial capabilities. Thus, the surge in such infrastructure development initiatives will offer tremendous growth potential for vendors in the benchtop tools market.



Rising Popularity of Benchtop CNC Machines



Benchtop CNC machines have become increasingly popular, leading to demand for benchtop tools. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are automated cutting machines that use a computer program to control their movement and cutting tools.

CNC automatically operate parts such as lathes, grinders, routers, shapers, and other with the help of a computer rather than a human operator. They are often used in manufacturing, but benchtop CNC machines are smaller, more affordable, and designed for hobbyists and small businesses.



INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing



Raw material costs account for approximately 50%-60% of the overall cost of production in the global benchtop tools market. The prices of major raw materials used to manufacture benchtop tools - steel, plastic, and rubber - have been volatile over the last few years. The volatility of raw material prices poses a serious threat to vendor margins.

Chinese manufacturers that offer cheap and high-quality bench tools have added to the worries of prominent vendors to comply with the growing demand and changing industry standards cost-efficiently. These factors burden vendors that strive to manufacture efficient benchtop tools at affordable prices to cope with the market's competition.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the benchtop tools market?

What is the growth rate of the global benchtop tools market?

What are the growing trends in the benchtop tools market?

Which region holds the most significant global benchtop tools market share?

Who are the key players in the global benchtop tools market?

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Adoption of Power Tools

Increasing Demand from Home Improvement & Diy Segment

Rising Popularity of Benchtop Cnc Machines

Market Growth Enablers

Surge in E-Commerce

Increasing Demand from the Woodworking Industry

Increase in Infrastructural Development Projects

Market Restraints

Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing

Low Labor Cost & Supply Chain Disruptions

High Competition & Price Sensitivity

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Makita Corporation

Techtronic Industries

Koki Holdings

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

CHERVON

CHANG TYPE Industrial

Festool

Ferm International

JPW Industries

KYOCERA Corporation

Laguna Tools

POWERTEC

Positec Tool Corporation

PROXXON

Richpower Industries

Record Power

RIKON Power Tools

Triton Tools

WEN Products

SCOPE OF THE MARKET

Segmentation By Product

Sawing Tools

Bench Drill Press

Grinder & Sander

Jointer, Planer & Router

Others

Segmentation By End User

Industrial

Residential

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7xagl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets