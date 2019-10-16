Global Benzene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzene market worldwide is projected to grow by 10.9 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3%. Alkyl Benzene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 7.7 Million Tons by the year 2025, Alkyl Benzene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 413.2 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 327.4 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Alkyl Benzene will reach a market size of 294.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.9 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atyrau Oil & Gas; DEZA, a. s; Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM); Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.; Gazprom Neft PJSC; GS Caltex Corporation; JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery; Kian Petrochemical Company; Kinef; Kuwait Aromatics Co. (Karo); Orpic; Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.; PJSC LUKOIL; PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim ; Qatar Petroleum; Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (PETRO RABIGH); Repsol SA; Rosneft OJSC; Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabian Oil); Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company; SEEF Limited; Tabriz Petrochemical Company; Tosoh Corporation; Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab)







IV. COMPETITION



ATYRAU OIL & GAS

DEZA, A. S

GADIV PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

GAZPROM NEFT PJSC

GS CALTEX CORPORATION

JSC MOZYR OIL REFINERY

KIAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

KINEF

KUWAIT AROMATICS CO. (KARO)

ORPIC

PETKIM PETROKIMYA HOLDING A.S.

PJSC LUKOIL

NIZHNEKAMSKNEFTEKHIM

QATAR PETROLEUM

RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

REPSOL SA

ROSNEFT OJSC

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL

SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

TABRIZ PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

TOSOH CORPORATION

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL CO. (YANSAB)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

