Global Beryllium Industry
Global Beryllium Market to Reach 493.4 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beryllium estimated at 447.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 493.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach 176 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Beryllium market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Beryllium market in the U.S. is estimated at 131.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 87.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 87.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Industrial Components Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020
In the global Industrial Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 58 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 62.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 55.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Beryllia Inc.
- Belmont Metals, Inc.
- Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.
- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
- Materion Beryllium & Composites
- Materion Corporation
- Materion Performance Alloys
- NGK Metals Corporation
- Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.
- Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP
- Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Beryllium - A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element
Recent Market Activity
Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market
Prospects
Be Alloys Find Wider Recognition
Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component
Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins
Volume Growth
Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production
Market Sees Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium
Scrap Recycling - The Viable Method for Beryllium Production
Spike in Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues
Global Competitor Market Shares
Beryllium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Beryllia Inc. (USA)
Belmont Metals, Inc. (USA)
Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) (China)
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (Canada)
Materion Corporation (USA)
Materion Performance Alloys (USA)
Materion Beryllium & Composites (USA)
NGK Metals Corporation (USA)
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP (Kazakhstan)
Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Performance BeAlloys - Meet the Evolving Needs of
Aerospace and Defense Industry
Beryllium Alloys Find Higher Penetration in UAS Platforms
Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications
Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding
Beryllium Emerges as Crucial Material for Consumer Electronics
Manufacturing
Beryllium Usage in Mobile Phones
Beryllium Doped Gallium Nitride for Advanced Semiconductors
Automotives: A High-Growth Sector for Beryllium Based Components
Key Areas Where Beryllium Made Automotive Components Gain Traction
Automotive Electronics
Automotive Sensors
Telecom Infrastructure/Computing - The Largest and Fastest
Growing End-Use Sector
Telecommunication Sector
Computing Devices
Oil and Gas Drilling Nurtures Demand for Beryllium Alloys
Increasing Demand for Medical Diagnosis Equipment Offers
Significant Growth Opportunities
Indispensability Lends to Growing Use of Beryllium in
Mammography Equipment
Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications
BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 19
