Global Beryllium Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beryllium estimated at 447.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 493.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach 176 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Beryllium market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Beryllium market in the U.S. is estimated at 131.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 87.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 87.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Industrial Components Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020

In the global Industrial Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 58 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 62.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 55.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Beryllium - A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element

Recent Market Activity

Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market

Prospects

Be Alloys Find Wider Recognition

Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component

Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins

Volume Growth

Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production

Market Sees Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium

Scrap Recycling - The Viable Method for Beryllium Production

Spike in Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues

Global Competitor Market Shares

Beryllium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Beryllia Inc. (USA)

Belmont Metals, Inc. (USA)

Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) (China)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (Canada)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Materion Performance Alloys (USA)

Materion Beryllium & Composites (USA)

NGK Metals Corporation (USA)

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP (Kazakhstan)

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Performance BeAlloys - Meet the Evolving Needs of

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Beryllium Alloys Find Higher Penetration in UAS Platforms

Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications

Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding

Beryllium Emerges as Crucial Material for Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Beryllium Usage in Mobile Phones

Beryllium Doped Gallium Nitride for Advanced Semiconductors

Automotives: A High-Growth Sector for Beryllium Based Components

Key Areas Where Beryllium Made Automotive Components Gain Traction

Automotive Electronics

Automotive Sensors

Telecom Infrastructure/Computing - The Largest and Fastest

Growing End-Use Sector

Telecommunication Sector

Computing Devices

Oil and Gas Drilling Nurtures Demand for Beryllium Alloys

Increasing Demand for Medical Diagnosis Equipment Offers

Significant Growth Opportunities

Indispensability Lends to Growing Use of Beryllium in

Mammography Equipment

Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications

BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Beryllium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Beryllium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Beryllium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Telecom (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial Components (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial Components (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial Components (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Defense (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Defense (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Defense (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Beryllium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Beryllium Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Beryllium Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 21: Beryllium Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Beryllium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Beryllium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Beryllium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Beryllium

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Beryllium Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Beryllium Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Beryllium Market Review in China in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Beryllium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Beryllium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Beryllium Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Beryllium Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Beryllium Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Beryllium Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Beryllium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Beryllium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Beryllium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Beryllium Historic Market Review in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Beryllium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Beryllium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Beryllium Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Beryllium Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Beryllium Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Beryllium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Beryllium Market in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Beryllium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Beryllium Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Beryllium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Beryllium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Beryllium Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Beryllium Historic Market Review in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Beryllium Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Beryllium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Beryllium Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Beryllium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 19

