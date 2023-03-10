Global Best Selling Pharmaceutical Drugs Analysis Report 2023: Revenue Forecast of the Top 50 Pharmaceutical Drugs and Assessment of their Regulatory Landscape through 2021

Mar 10, 2023, 14:30 ET
The "A Review of the Best Selling Pharmaceutical Drugs in 2021: 2023 Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical drugs market and its competitive landscape through 2021
Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and company profiles are discussed in detail. The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, and it features market share analysis and rankings in the market.
It includes a regulatory landscape analysis that focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
Report Includes
- An overview of the best-selling pharmaceutical drugs in 2021
- Revenue forecast of the top 50 pharmaceutical drugs and assessment of their regulatory landscape
- Description of the pharmaceutical drugs applications and information on pharmaceutical drugs patents
- Detailed company profiles of the top 50 pharmaceutical drugs
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.3 Scope of Report
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Primary Data and Information Gathering
1.4.2 Secondary Data and Information Gathering
1.4.3 Market Revenue Forecasts
1.5 Analyst's Credentials
1.6 Custom Research
1.7 Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Global Pharmaceutical Drug Market
2.1 Overview
2.2 Key Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers
2.2.1 Distribution Network
2.2.2 Trends
2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.2.4 Recommendations
2.3 Key Developments of the Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers
2.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.3.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Expansions, Divestments, and Investments
2.3.3 New Product Launches and Approvals
2.4 Long-Term Outlook
Chapter 3 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceutical Drug Market
3.1 Regulatory Background
3.2 Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region
3.2.1 U.S.
3.2.2 Europe
3.2.3 Japan
3.3 Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals by Region
3.3.1 U.S.
3.3.2 Japan
3.3.3 India
3.3.4 Brazil
3.4 Regulations for Vaccines
3.4.1 Current Regulatory Issues for Vaccines
3.4.2 Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.
3.5 Key Regulatory Updates 2021
3.5.1 Pharmaceuticals
3.5.2 Medical Devices
3.6 Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)
3.7 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Compliance
3.8 Establishment Registration
3.9 Drug Registration and Listing
3.10 Local Agent Requirements
3.10.1 Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent
Chapter 4 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics
4.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Background
4.2 Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region
4.2.1 U.S.
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Japan
4.3 Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals
4.3.1 Patented Medicines Price
4.3.2 Prices of Older Drugs
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Abbvie Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Csl Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Endo International plc
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Grifols S.A.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Incyte
- Ipsen Pharma
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Mallinckrodt plc
- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite S.R.L.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Moderna Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)
- Sanofi
- Servier Laboratories
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
- Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
- China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Ucb S.A.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
- Zydus Cadila
