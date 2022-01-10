Global Beta-Carotene Market (2021 to 2026) - by Source, Application and Geography

Jan 10, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beta-Carotene Market (2021-2026) by Source, Application, and Geography Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beta-Carotene Market is estimated to be USD 436.59 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 609.48 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Beta-carotene is an unrefined, colored red-orange pigment that is plentifully found in plants and fruits. Since a pro-vitamin A, Beta-carotene has several health benefits and is utilized as a colorant in the food & beverage industry. Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant and helps the body forage free radicals, thereby limiting the damage to membranes, DNA, and protein structures in the cell, thus lowering the danger of cancer. Such benefits of beta-carotene are boosting market growth.
Enlarging preference towards organically developed components and cleaner label solutions has prompted the natural beta-carotene segment's growth. The increased requirement for immunity-boosting food products and dietary complements among the consumers has been witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has persuaded the key players to innovate in the category. Further, various scientific studies have depicted that the regular ingestion of food products rich in beta carotene, ascorbic acid, & other necessary vitamins build flexibility in the body against viruses such as COVID-19, hence expected to drive the market growth.
However, side effects associated with beta-carotene are anticipated to hinder market growth. The Global Beta-Carotene Market is segmented further based on Source, Application, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Alga Technologies Ltd., Allied Biotech Corp. Ltd., Atlina Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Beta-Carotene Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Nutritious and Supplement Foods
4.1.2 Growing Awareness About the Product Benefits
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Potential Side Effects of Medication
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Algae Derived Beta-Carotene
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Effect of Production Parameters and Stress Conditions
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bacteria
6.3 Fungi
6.4 Algae
6.5 Fruits & Vegetables
6.6 Synthetic
6.7 Yeasts
6.8 Others
7 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
7.3 Food & Beverages
7.4 Pharmaceuticals
7.5 Dietary Supplements
7.6 Animal Feed
8 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Alga Technologies
10.2 Allied Biotech
10.3 BASF
10.4 BioExtract
10.5 Chr. Hansen Holdings
10.6 DD Williamson
10.7 Divis Laboratories
10.8 DSM Nutritional Products
10.9 Dynadis
10.10 Flavorchem
10.11 Foodchem International
10.12 K P Manish Global Ingredients
10.13 Kenim Industries
10.14 LycoRed
10.15 Naturex
10.16 Nutralliance
10.17 Overseal Natural Ingredients
10.18 Parry Netraceuticals
10.19 Phytone Limited
10.20 Roha Dyechem
10.21 Sensient Technologies Corporation
10.22 Zhejiang Medicine
10.23 ZHEJIANG NHU
10.24 ZMC-USA
11 Appendix
