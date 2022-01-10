Global Beta-Carotene Market (2021 to 2026) - by Source, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beta-Carotene Market (2021-2026) by Source, Application, and Geography Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beta-Carotene Market is estimated to be USD 436.59 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 609.48 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Beta-carotene is an unrefined, colored red-orange pigment that is plentifully found in plants and fruits. Since a pro-vitamin A, Beta-carotene has several health benefits and is utilized as a colorant in the food & beverage industry. Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant and helps the body forage free radicals, thereby limiting the damage to membranes, DNA, and protein structures in the cell, thus lowering the danger of cancer. Such benefits of beta-carotene are boosting market growth.



Enlarging preference towards organically developed components and cleaner label solutions has prompted the natural beta-carotene segment's growth. The increased requirement for immunity-boosting food products and dietary complements among the consumers has been witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has persuaded the key players to innovate in the category. Further, various scientific studies have depicted that the regular ingestion of food products rich in beta carotene, ascorbic acid, & other necessary vitamins build flexibility in the body against viruses such as COVID-19, hence expected to drive the market growth.



However, side effects associated with beta-carotene are anticipated to hinder market growth. The Global Beta-Carotene Market is segmented further based on Source, Application, and Geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Nutritious and Supplement Foods

4.1.2 Growing Awareness About the Product Benefits

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Potential Side Effects of Medication

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Algae Derived Beta-Carotene

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Effect of Production Parameters and Stress Conditions



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bacteria

6.3 Fungi

6.4 Algae

6.5 Fruits & Vegetables

6.6 Synthetic

6.7 Yeasts

6.8 Others



7 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.5 Dietary Supplements

7.6 Animal Feed



8 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alga Technologies

10.2 Allied Biotech

10.3 BASF

10.4 BioExtract

10.5 Chr. Hansen Holdings

10.6 DD Williamson

10.7 Divis Laboratories

10.8 DSM Nutritional Products

10.9 Dynadis

10.10 Flavorchem

10.11 Foodchem International

10.12 K P Manish Global Ingredients

10.13 Kenim Industries

10.14 LycoRed

10.15 Naturex

10.16 Nutralliance

10.17 Overseal Natural Ingredients

10.18 Parry Netraceuticals

10.19 Phytone Limited

10.20 Roha Dyechem

10.21 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.22 Zhejiang Medicine

10.23 ZHEJIANG NHU

10.24 ZMC-USA



11 Appendix



