Global Beta-Glucan Strategic Business Report 2023: Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beta-Glucan: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$598.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$474.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $164.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$164.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

  • ABF Ingredients Ltd
  • AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)
  • ArcticZymes Technologies ASA
  • Angel Yeast Co. Ltd
  • Ceapro Inc
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V
  • Garuda International, Inc
  • Jkosmmune LLC
  • Kemin Industries, Inc
  • Kerry Group plc
  • Lantmannen Oats
  • Lesaffre Group
  • Newgen Biotech
  • Millipore Sigma
  • Super Beta Glucan, Inc
  • Tate & Lyle PLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Proactive Approach to Health during COVID-19 Heightens Interest in Immune Boosters
  • US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
  • What are Beta Glucans?
  • Molecular Structure of Beta Glucan by Source
  • Beta-Glucan - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Outlook: Immune Boosting Benefits and Demand for Natural Ingredients Help Global Beta-Glucan Market Gather Notable Steam
  • Cereals Remain Primary Source of Beta-Glucan
  • ?-glucan Content by Cereal Type
  • Soluble Beta-Glucan Fiber Enjoys Commanding Market Presence
  • Mushroom Sourced Beta-Glucan to Exhibit Strong Growth
  • Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Applications Hold Dominant Share
  • Regional Landscape
  • RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
  • WORLD BRANDS
  • Competition

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Beta-Glucan Moves beyond Supplement Arena to Mainstream Food & Beverage Aisle
  • Seaweed and Algae Sourced Beta glucan Gains Prominence
  • Companies Launch Innovative Beta-Glucan Ingredients to Boost Immunity
  • Growing Trend Towards Natural Cosmetics Boosts Application
  • Anti-Aging Properties of Beta Glucan Drives Usage in Anti Aging Products
  • Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
  • Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Emphasis on Antiobitic Free Immune Wellness in Livestock Production Draws Interest in Beta Glucan
  • Global Meat Production in Million Tonnes by Type: 2017-2019F
  • Global Milk Production in Billion Pounds: 2017-2025
  • Growing Focus on Accelerating Wound Healing Throws Spotlight on Beta Glucan
  • Global Prevalence of Wounds
  • Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
  • Beta Glucan Finds Strong Demand for Sport Drinks for Endurance
  • Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
  • Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
  • Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
  • Cancer Treatment: An Emerging Avenue for Beta glucan Application
  • Role of Dietary Fibers in Cancer Therapy
  • Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • Increasing Economic Burden of Diabetes Management and Growing Focus in Preventive Care Brings Beta-glucans in the Limelight
  • World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
  • Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
  • Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2i2zq

