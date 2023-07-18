Global Beta-Glucan Strategic Business Report 2023: Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beta-Glucan: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$598.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$474.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $164.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$164.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.3 Million by the year 2030.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Beta-Glucan Moves beyond Supplement Arena to Mainstream Food & Beverage Aisle

Seaweed and Algae Sourced Beta glucan Gains Prominence

Companies Launch Innovative Beta-Glucan Ingredients to Boost Immunity

Growing Trend Towards Natural Cosmetics Boosts Application

Anti-Aging Properties of Beta Glucan Drives Usage in Anti Aging Products

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Emphasis on Antiobitic Free Immune Wellness in Livestock Production Draws Interest in Beta Glucan

Global Meat Production in Million Tonnes by Type: 2017-2019F

Global Milk Production in Billion Pounds: 2017-2025

Growing Focus on Accelerating Wound Healing Throws Spotlight on Beta Glucan

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Beta Glucan Finds Strong Demand for Sport Drinks for Endurance

Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Cancer Treatment: An Emerging Avenue for Beta glucan Application

Role of Dietary Fibers in Cancer Therapy

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Increasing Economic Burden of Diabetes Management and Growing Focus in Preventive Care Brings Beta-glucans in the Limelight

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

