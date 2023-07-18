Global Beta-Glucan Strategic Business Report 2023: Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

18 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beta-Glucan: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$598.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$474.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $164.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$164.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- ABF Ingredients Ltd
- AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)
- ArcticZymes Technologies ASA
- Angel Yeast Co. Ltd
- Ceapro Inc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Garuda International, Inc
- Jkosmmune LLC
- Kemin Industries, Inc
- Kerry Group plc
- Lantmannen Oats
- Lesaffre Group
- Newgen Biotech
- Millipore Sigma
- Super Beta Glucan, Inc
- Tate & Lyle PLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Proactive Approach to Health during COVID-19 Heightens Interest in Immune Boosters
- US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
- What are Beta Glucans?
- Molecular Structure of Beta Glucan by Source
- Beta-Glucan - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Outlook: Immune Boosting Benefits and Demand for Natural Ingredients Help Global Beta-Glucan Market Gather Notable Steam
- Cereals Remain Primary Source of Beta-Glucan
- ?-glucan Content by Cereal Type
- Soluble Beta-Glucan Fiber Enjoys Commanding Market Presence
- Mushroom Sourced Beta-Glucan to Exhibit Strong Growth
- Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Applications Hold Dominant Share
- Regional Landscape
- RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- WORLD BRANDS
- Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Beta-Glucan Moves beyond Supplement Arena to Mainstream Food & Beverage Aisle
- Seaweed and Algae Sourced Beta glucan Gains Prominence
- Companies Launch Innovative Beta-Glucan Ingredients to Boost Immunity
- Growing Trend Towards Natural Cosmetics Boosts Application
- Anti-Aging Properties of Beta Glucan Drives Usage in Anti Aging Products
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Emphasis on Antiobitic Free Immune Wellness in Livestock Production Draws Interest in Beta Glucan
- Global Meat Production in Million Tonnes by Type: 2017-2019F
- Global Milk Production in Billion Pounds: 2017-2025
- Growing Focus on Accelerating Wound Healing Throws Spotlight on Beta Glucan
- Global Prevalence of Wounds
- Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
- Beta Glucan Finds Strong Demand for Sport Drinks for Endurance
- Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Cancer Treatment: An Emerging Avenue for Beta glucan Application
- Role of Dietary Fibers in Cancer Therapy
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Increasing Economic Burden of Diabetes Management and Growing Focus in Preventive Care Brings Beta-glucans in the Limelight
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2i2zq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article