Global Betavoltaic Cell Markets, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2028F - Military & Defense Offer High Market Potential, Implantable Medical Devices Register Remarkable Consumption

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jul, 2023, 22:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Betavoltaic Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasted, 2018-2028 By Isotopes Type (Tritium, Strontium, Krypton, Nickel, Others), By Shape (Rectangular and Cylindrical), By End User Industry, By Region, By Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Betavoltaic Cell Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace to 2028

A betavoltaic device, also known as a betavoltaic cell or battery, is a form of nuclear battery that uses semiconductor junctions to convert beta particles (also known as electrons) generated from a radioactive source into electric current. Tritium, an isotope of hydrogen, is a frequent source.

Betavoltaic systems employ a non-thermal conversion mechanism, turning the electron-hole pairs created by the ionization path of beta particles passing a semiconductor, comparing most nuclear power sources, which use nuclear radiation to generate heat which is then used to generate electricity.

In low-power electrical applications, such as implanted medical devices or military and space applications, where longevity of the energy source is required, betavoltaic power sources (and the related technology of alpha voltaic power sources) are particularly compatible.

Betavoltaic power sources for mobile device applications

A stacked design of isotope layers and energy conversion layers is included in a betavoltaic power source for mobile devices and mobile apps. The half-lives of the isotope layers are between 0.5 and 5 years, and they produce radiation with energies ranging from 15 to 200 keV.

The betavoltaic power source is set up to deliver enough power to run the portable gadget for the duration of its useful life. So, as the population grows, the need for mobile devices increases due to usage. Consequently, it is anticipated that the betavoltaic cell market will expand in the approaching year and register a significant CAGR in the projection.

Military & Defense Offer High Market Potential and Implantable Medical Devices Register Remarkable Betavoltaic Cell Consumption

Notable adoption by the healthcare sector has contributed significantly to the market expansion for betavoltaic cells. Betavoltaic batteries have a wide range of useful uses in the fields of surgery and healthcare.

The market for implanted medical devices offers several options in addition to cardiac implantables like pacemakers and defibrillators. Several medical device manufacturing firms have shown a preference for creating robust, scalable, portable, low-power devices that rely heavily on betavoltaic cells.

The development of in-vivo medication delivery systems, cerebral neurostimulators, intraocular and cochlear implants, and infusion pumps are only a few of the extremely appealing fields. Other possible application areas for betavoltaic battery manufacturers include in-vivo electronic medical tags and brain-to-computer interface systems.

Additionally, there are many prospects in the fields of defense and military applications. Betavoltaic cells are anticipated to have a substantial potential application in tamper-proofing military equipment. These cells might effectively power the encryption keys in Realm Programmable Gate Arrays, which is relevant to the field of defense (FPGA).

Nuclear Batteries and Other New Applications for Betavoltaic Cells Continue to encourage interest in research

The industry's biggest problem with nuclear batteries is that they provide energy at a rate that gradually decreases over time. Additionally, if the electricity created is not used, it expires. While this has always been the weak point of betavoltaic cells, manufacturers have had a difficult time upping the power.

There has been significant, active research underway on improving the power conversion efficiency of betavoltaic batteries to meet this challenge and unlock the full application potential of these batteries. These cells are increasingly seen as the batteries that will bring a revolutionary change in the tiny device market. Further strengthening R&D initiatives are anticipated to support this transformation in the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High Demand for Alternative Power Supply
  • Compact and Small Size of the Cells
  • Increasing Investments in the Space Industry

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Conversion Efficiency of Betavoltaic Cells
  • Increasing use in the space industry
  • Increasing investment by various governments across the globe in R&D Activities
  • Technological Advancement
  • Government Initiatives

Voice of Customers

  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Considered for Choosing Global Betavoltaic Cell Market
  • Current Need Gaps in Global Betavoltaic Cell Market

Challenges

  • High Costs, Limited Availability and Regulatory Concerns
  • Shortage of raw material
  • Disruption in the supply chain

Competitive Landscape

  • Widetronix Inc
  • Qynergy Corporation
  • City Labs Inc
  • BetaBatt Inc
  • Arkenlight
  • Direct Kinetic Solutions
  • NDB Inc

Report Scope:

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Isotopes Type:

  • Tritium
  • Strontium
  • Krypton
  • Nickel
  • Others

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Shape:

  • Rectangular
  • Cylindrical

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By End User Industry:

  • Aerospace
  • Electronics & Communication
  • Healthcare
  • Defense
  • Others

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Region:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aydg9e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

Global Seaweed Cultivation Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Adoption of Commercial Seaweed - Rising Consumer Awareness Among the Masses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.