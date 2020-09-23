Global Beverage Market Sees a Stunning Augmented Future

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers with a thirst for new experiences will soon learn about their favourite beers, ciders, and soft drinks, by simply scanning the can or bottle with their smartphone.

Third Aurora, the Australian tech start-up behind the concept, today demonstrated the stunning augmented reality concept, presenting a dazzling interactive display, which (virtually) encircles the drink container.

The engaging demonstration's glimpse into the future includes a beer can with 3D video panels, a revolving social media wall, and a hologram from within the can, to provide information.

It has all the hallmarks of the next big thing.

Features include

Augmented reality experience, activated with a smartphone

Three dimensional & 360-degree animated display

An Interactive experience, with virtual navigation

Multimedia content, updated by the drink producer in real time

Social media integration

Gamification & viral social media opportunities

Accessible technology

The clever concept, which will launch in early 2021, offers manufacturers an unprecedented opportunity to engage customers right from the product, presenting fresh, meaningful content, which is updated in real-time.

"We're excited to bring this to market," said Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Third Aurora. "Making technology accessible is our aim. It's a ready to go system that's built for scale. A producer can add the technology to their product, almost instantly."

"It doesn't rely on QR codes, the App recognizes the shape and printing already on the can or bottle, and then brings the display to life."

"That's important because it means there's no need for any new packaging – it's setup to work with the product already on the shelf."

"It's as easy for Coca-Cola to add this to the billion cans they have in circulation right now, as it is for the small craft-brewery down the lane."

Features for Beverage Producers

A new place to engage consumers, at the product

Content, updateable in real time

Multiple use cases, and calls-to-action

Intelligent label recognition

Powered by a browser-based platform

Surging interest from industry

Third Aurora has opened up early access trials to the beverage industry, and according to Chaffey, the interest has been strong.

"Yes, absolutely, we've been contacted by breweries from across the globe, as well as soft drink and energy drinks, and even a few smaller producers in the specialised areas of ciders and craft-beers."

"There's a lot of buzz – probably because of what we've delivered for wine," says Chaffey.

He's referring to Winerytale, a similar concept released for the wine industry this year.

"That's really captured people's imagination – there's a lot you can do with this technology."

Chaffey said that early access to the technology will commence shortly. Interested parties are encouraged to register through the Third Aurora website.

About the Third Aurora team

Third Aurora is led by Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey – recognized specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy.

Acknowledgement

Innovative technology powered by Vuforia ® - industry leading augmented reality.

