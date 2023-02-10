NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=PRN

Global Beverage Packaging Market to Reach $204.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Beverage Packaging estimated at US$143.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Beverage Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)

- Amcor Ltd.

- American Packaging Corporation

- Anchor Glass Container Corporation

- Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

- Ardagh Group S.A.

- Ball Corporation

- Can-Pack S. A.

- Constantia Flexibles GmbH

- Coveris Holdings S.A.

- CPMC Holdings Limited

- Crown Holdings, Inc.

- Daiwa Can Company

- Gerresheimer AG

- Graham Packaging Company Inc.

- HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

- Kingcan Holdings Limited

- Metal Container Corp.

- Mondi plc

- Orora Limited

- SIG Combibloc Group AG

- Silgan Holdings Inc.

- Tecnocap S.p.A

- Verallia SA

- Vetropack Holding AG

- Wiegand-Glas GmbH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Beverage Packaging: Preserving Quality & Taste; Combining

Convenience & Value, and Providing Portability & Safety

Recent Market Activity

Packaging as a Critical Requirement for Success in the Fiercely

Competitive Beverage Market: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Packaging Innovation and Route to Market

Major Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Packaging

Options

Recent Design Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for

Beverage Packaging

Beverage Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

American Packaging Corporation (USA)

Anchor Glass Container Corporation (USA)

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (USA)

Metal Container Corp. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

Consol Speciality Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

Ecolean AB (Sweden)

EXAL Corporation (USA)

Fabri-Kal Corporation (USA)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Graham Packaging Company Inc. (USA)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)

Mondi plc (UK)

Orora Limited (Australia)

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (USA)

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Printpack Inc. (USA)

ProAmpac LLC (USA)

RPC Group Plc (UK)

RPC Astrapak Ltd. (South Africa)

SIG Combibloc Group AG (Switzerland)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)

TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (Turkey)

Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)

Verallia SA (France)

Vetropack Holding AG (Switzerland)

Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

WestRock Company (USA)

Wiegand-Glas GmbH (Germany)

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A. (Italy)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart and Active Beverage Packaging Drive

Healthy Market Growth

SmarterSeal: A Smart Can Topper

CrownSmart?

OpenSense

Smart Wine Bottle

Smart Milk

Packaging Solutions with Image Recognition and Color Changing

Features

Smart Packaging for Beer

Augment Reality (AR), NFC, QR Codes in Beverage Packaging

Provide a Highly Interactive and Superior Digital Experience

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide:

Foundation for Market Growth

Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling Consumption

Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Packaging

Dominates Beverage Packaging Cannibalizing Glass and Metal

Packaging

Enhancing Sustainability of PET Bottles through Re-Use

Sustainable, Green, and Purity Attributes Sustain Demand for

Glass Beverage Packaging

BPA Risks Benefit Market Prospects for Glass in Beverage Packaging

Environmental Concerns Contribute to Glass Packaging Popularity

How Glass Packaging Fares Compared with Alternative Packaging

Materials?

Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth

for Metal Beverage Packaging

Metal Packaging?s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Robust Demand for Safe and Convenient Beverages Spurs Demand

for Beverage Cans

Proliferation of Aluminum Cans in Beverage Market Benefits Can

Filling, Seaming Solution Providers

Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Growth

Effective Packaging Trends and Strategies in the Wine Industry

Increasing Alcohol Consumption Worldwide: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Glass: The Dominant Beverage Packaging Material for Beer

Glass: The Preferred Packaging Material for Retail Wine

Packaging Too

Super Premium Spirits Brings Back Glass Packaging into Focus

Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments

Need to Accentuate Display and Branding Drive Significant

Interest in Secondary Packaging for Beverages

?Light Weighting?: Enabling Lower Raw Material Consumption and

Reduced CO2 Emissions

Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging

The ?Lightweighting? Trend Spurs Efforts to Improve Packaging

Efficiencies

Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly

Beverage Packaging

Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient Beverage Packaging Systems

Renewable Packaging

Green Packaging

Bio-Plastics

Stick Packs and Plastic Canister

Sustainable Aseptic Pouches

Plain and Biodegradable Beverage Packaging

Key Challenges with Marking and Coding of New, Sustainable

Packaging Material for Beverages

Flexible Packaging Continue to Displace Rigid Packaging in

Beverages

Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the

Rise

Demand for Stand-Up Pouches to Benefit from On-the-Go Consumer

Lifestyles

Changing Trends in Tea Packaging Augurs Well for the Market

Paperboard Beverage Cartons: The Cost-Effective Attribute Drive

Demand

Need for Brand Protection Drives Demand for Anti-counterfeit

Packaging

Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Offer Lucrative

Opportunities for Packaging Solutions

Emerging Culture of Daily Dose Functional Drinks Bodes Well for

Functional Beverage Packaging

Booming Demand for Energy Drinks Expands Addressable Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Growing Consumption of Wine among Young Adults

Shrinking Family Size

Emergence of Women as a Major Consumer Cluster

Rapid Urbanization

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Growth Restraining Factors

Changes in Legislation & Regulations

Volatility in Raw Materials Prices

Supply of Contaminated or Faulty Products

Concerns over Safety of Content

Self-Powering Smart Packaging Devices

Edible Water Bottle of the Future

Innovative and Attractive Packaging for Sparkling Waters

New and Innovative Packaging for ?Tea of a Kind?

Novel uShape Technology for Aluminum Beverage Bottles

Compressible Cartons for Beverage Packaging

eSolarMark: New Coding Technology for Beverage Packaging

Innovative Clasper Bottle Technology for Alcoholic Beverage

Packaging

Meypack VP 600: New Machine for Case Packing

Innovative Multi-Packing Canning Solution

TWINCAP Infusion Cap System

Advanced Packaging Solution using Datalase Inline Digital

Printing (IDP) System

Promotional Labels with In-Built NFC Tags

KarmaCap for Shelf-STable Probiotic Beverages

Innovative Packaging Solution for Tom?s Teas

MyPour Container for Precise Pouring of Beer

Unique Bottle Design for Kolibri Drinks

New Lightweight Sustainable Bottle

Select Novel Packaging Formats for Beverages

Bottle in Bottle, U-Boot

Innovative Plastic Packaging with Preservative Properties

Bag-in-a-Box Innovations Elevate Opportunities for Paperboard

Innovative Glass Closure for Whiskey Bottles

Liquid Food Packaging Sector: Innovations despite Adversities

Other Noteworthy Beverage Packaging Innovations and Advancements

The Flip-Bottle

Ultra-thin Packaging Steel

Metal Embossing

DrinkStack

The Vini

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Alcoholic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Alcoholic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Alcoholic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Alcoholic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Non-Alcoholic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Beverage Packaging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by Material -

Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by Beverage

Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Beverage Packaging by

Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Beverage Packaging

by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Beverage

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Beverage Packaging

by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Beverage

Packaging by Beverage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Beverage Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beverage Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Beverage Packaging

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Beverage

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beverage Packaging by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Beverage Packaging

by Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Beverage

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Glass, Metal and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beverage Packaging by Beverage Type - Alcoholic and

Non-Alcoholic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Beverage Packaging

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker