Global Beverage Processing Equipment (Alcoholic, Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, Dairy) Market to 2025 - Innovative Technologies Such as Encapsulation to Boost the Growth of the Beverage Industry

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers, and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, Dairy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beverage processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.



The rise in consumer spending on fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks, beer, and nutritional beverages have driven the market for beverage processing equipment. However, the rising power and energy costs are inhibiting the growth of the beverage processing equipment market.



By type, the filtration equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The filtration equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This equipment helps to enhance the product quality and shelf life of beverages by removing solid particles and harmful bacteria present in it. Some beverages with natural ingredients such as raw juices have high content of particles and organisms that may affect the quality of the beverage; filtration equipment helps in the removal of these particles and organisms. The membrane filtration is used at a high rate in the processing of fruit juice, beer, and soft drinks is driving the filtration equipment segment in the beverage processing equipment market.



By beverage type, the dairy beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.



Based on beverage type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy beverages. The dairy beverages segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it has an enormous global market potential due to the increasing consumer preference for flavored milk over white milk. The rising demand for flavored and fortified milk is driving the growth of dairy processing equipment market.



RoW (Rest of the World) is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the beverage processing equipment market, due to an increase in the demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



The demand for beverage processing equipment remains high due to the growing need for alcoholic beverages and healthy beverages in the South American countries. Moreover, the rise in the purchasing power of consumers and increased demand for healthy beverages have created profitable opportunities for beverage manufacturers to offer healthier beverages in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Alcohol Consumption

5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth of Micro breweries

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Pasteurized Milk to Combat the Raw Milk Outbreaks

5.2.1.4 Upgradation of Equipment & Machinery

5.2.1.5 Emergence of New Technologies to Increase Productivity

5.2.1.5.1 Innovative Technologies Such as Encapsulation to Boost the Growth of the Beverage Industry

5.2.1.5.2 Emerging Trends of UHT Milk and Milk Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Costs of Power & Energy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Asia's Share in Global Middle Class Consumption is Growing Rapidly

5.2.3.3 Beverage Processors' Demand for After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiency

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.4.2 Regulatory Environment

5.3 Beverage Industry

5.3.1 Alcohol Industry

5.3.1.1 Brewery Industry

5.3.2 Soft Drink Industry

5.3.2.1 Fortified Beverages: Water-Soluble Vitamins

5.3.3 Dairy Industry

5.3.3.1 Dairy Fortification: A Major Trend

5.4 Regulatory Policies for Beverage Processing Equipment

5.4.1 European Union

5.4.1.1.1 EU Regulation on Milk and Milk Products

5.4.1.1.1.1 General Dairy Conditions

5.4.2 North America (US and Canada)

5.4.2.1.1 USFDA - US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide

5.4.2.1.1.1 CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21

5.4.2.1.1.2 Regulation for Raw Milk Receiving

5.4.2.1.1.3 Regulation for Raw Milk Processing

5.4.2.1.2 Canada

5.4.3 Asia Pacific (Japan and China)



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Trends & Insights

6.2.1 Consolidations

6.2.2 Premiumization: Manufacturers' Focus on Premium Drinks

6.2.3 Technological Innovation in Soft Drinks Industry

6.2.3.1 Membrane Technology

6.2.4 Influence of Media on the Beverage Market

6.2.4.1 Changing Global Economics

6.3 Value Chain

6.3.1 Research & Development

6.3.2 Inputs

6.3.3 Production

6.3.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.3.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3.6 End User Industry

6.4 Supply Chain for Beverages

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.5.1.1 Significant Number of Players

6.5.1.2 Introduction of Specialized Products

6.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.5 Threat of Substitutes



7 Beverage Processing Equipment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Brewery Equipment

7.2.1 Rapid Increase in Micro breweries to Drive the Market

7.2.2 Mash Tuns

7.2.3 Brew Kettle

7.2.4 Fermentation Tanks

7.2.5 Bright Beer Tanks

7.3 Filtration Equipment

7.3.1 Membrane Filtration

7.3.1.1 Membrane Filtration Technology to Drive Segment at the Fastest Rate

7.4 Carbonation Equipment

7.4.1 Taste Enhancement to Drive the Demand for Carbonation

7.5 Sugar Dissolvers and Blenders & Mixers

7.5.1 Growth in CSD Beverages to Drive the Market

7.5.1.1 Sugar Dissolvers

7.5.1.2 Blenders & Mixers

7.5.1.3 Homogenizers

7.6 Heat Exchangers

7.6.1 Growing Number of Beverage Processing Units to Drive the Market

7.6.2 Tubular Heat Exchangers

7.6.3 Plate-Type Heat Exchangers

7.6.4 Extended Surface Heat Exchangers

7.6.5 Regenerative Heat Exchangers

7.7 Others



8 Beverage Processing Equipment Market, By Beverage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Alcoholic Beverages

8.2.1 Brew Manufacturers are Largely Focused on Strategic Alliance to Stay Ahead in the Competition

8.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1 Carbonated Beverages

8.3.1.1 Influence of Advertisements on Consumers to Drive This Market

8.3.2 Non-Carbonated Beverages

8.3.2.1 Functional Beverages to Influence the Growth of the Market

8.4 Dairy Beverages

8.4.1 Enhanced Shelf-Life and Raw Milk Outbreaks to Drive the Need for Pasteurization



9 Beverage Processing Equipment Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking for Overall Market

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking for Start-Up/SME Companies

10.6 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.7 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Suppliers

11.1.1 Tetra Laval

11.1.2 GEA Group

11.1.3 Alfa Laval

11.1.4 Krones Group

11.1.5 Bucher Industries

11.1.6 SPX Flow

11.1.7 JBT Corporation

11.1.8 KHS GmbH

11.1.9 Pentair

11.1.10 Praj Industries

11.2 End Users

11.2.1 The Whitewave Foods Company

11.2.2 Starbucks Corporation

11.2.3 Campbell Soup Company

11.2.4 Langer Juice Company

11.2.5 Molson Coors Brewing Company

11.2.6 Anheuser-Busch Inbev

11.2.7 Keurig DR Pepper

11.2.8 The Coca-Cola Company

11.2.9 Pepsico Inc.

11.2.10 DR Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

11.2.11 Unilever Group

11.2.12 The J. M. Smucker Company

11.2.13 National Beverage Corporation

11.2.14 Arizona Beverages

11.2.15 C & C Beverages

11.2.16 Ocean Spray



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajwi8m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

