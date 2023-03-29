Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Product Market to 2030: Rapid Technological Advancements in BFS Technology Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Product Market by Type (High-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol [EVOH], Polypropylene [PP], and Low-Density Polyethylene [LDPE]), Product, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) product market had a global market size of USD 374.4 million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of BFS products, such as bottles, vials, and others, in pharmaceutical companies, as well as the rapid technological innovation in BFS technology.



BFS products are created using the BFS technology, which is a quick, accurate, safe, and energy-efficient method for filling pharmaceuticals.

These products are frequently recyclable and stronger than glass. The machine can produce various shapes depending on the needs of end customer, who are turning to BFS technology as their first choice since it provides contamination-free packing and speeds up processing.

The BFS technology is used to manufacture goods such as bottles, ampoules, vials, pre-filled syringes, etc. that are used to fill medications, vaccines, ophthalmology, respiratory, injectable biopharmaceuticals, wound care, and biologics. The BFS technology also has uses in cosmetics and personal care, Food & Beverage (F&B), and many other sectors.



The BFS manufacturing technology can create containers with filling contents ranging from 0.1mL to 500mL or more. Regulatory organizations, such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have classified BFS as an 'advanced aseptic process' and indicated its use as a preferred technology for antiseptic packing of liquids and semi-solids. Thus, increasing the technology's adoption in pharmaceutical products packaging due to its advantages.



Companies that manufacture drugs and biologics are starting to see the advantages of this technology to make BFS products. Drug delivery is more precise with BFS products, and the possibility of contamination from human interaction is reduced. In the last 20 years, this technology has spread more widely as a result of increased regulatory acceptance and advancements.



Moreover, advancements in BFS technology and rising investments by major companies are driving revenue growth of the market. For example, Fareva and ApiJect Systems announced a 10-year licensing agreement to set up three BFS production lines, capable of producing over 500 million doses of vaccines and other large-molecule injectable drugs annually, using ApiJect's prefilled injector technology.

According to the company's press announcement, Fareva plans to invest over USD 56.5 million in these three production lines with assistance from the French government's 'France Relance' industry initiative and Investments for Future Program (PIA).



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid technological advancements in BFS technology

Rising adoption in the pharmaceuticals industry

Restraints

High cost-to-benefit ratio

Stringent government regulations on single-use plastic

Companies Mentioned

Catalent Inc.

Recipharm AB

SALVAT

The Ritedose Corporation

BirgiMefar

Unicep

Pharmapacks

Unolab Manufacturing SL

Merck & Co. Inc.

Weiler Engineering Inc.

Curida

Horizon Therapeutics plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfrmfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets