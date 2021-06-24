Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Featuring J&J, Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BMS, Mylan, Daiichi Sankyo, Abbott, and AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bi-specific MAbS market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2020 to $3.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%.

This report focuses on bi-specific mabs market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the bi-specific mabs market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Abbott, and AstraZeneca.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $10 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28%.



The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of bispecific monoclonal antibodies and related services. Bi-Specific MAbs are artificial proteins that can bind two or more antigens into a single product. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used to improve immune response in various medical conditions and finds its applications in the field of drug delivery and cancer immunotherapy.



The bi-specific MAbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into catumaxomab (removab); blinatumomab; duligotumab; SAR 156597. It is also segmented by product type into in vivo; in vitro, by indication into cancer; autoimmune diseases; inflammatory diseases; infectious diseases; microbial diseases; others and by end use into hospitals; research institutes; others.



The availability of various alternative treatment methods for cancer is expected to limit the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market. Alternative cancer treatment therapies and methods used for the treatment of cancer including dietary treatments, acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal remedies are gaining popularity in recent years attributed to side effects of chemotherapeutic anticancer agents.

Companies in the bi-specific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in June 2020, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S, a Danish biotechnology company, to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics for cancer treatment.

The companies together will work on three early-stage bispecific antibody candidates of Genmab A/S including DuoHexaBody-CD37, epcoritamab, and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 along with discovering new antibody therapeutics.

Moreover, in July 2020, Atreca, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Xencor, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership to develop, discover, and commercialize Novel T cell engaging bispecific antibodies as potential therapeutics for oncology treatment. Xencor, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective over monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and is responsible for an estimated 9.8 million deaths in 2018.

Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases are among the most prevalent diseases with 6 out of 10 adults suffering from at least one chronic disease in the USA. Therefore, a rising number of chronic diseases including cancer is anticipated to propel the demand for bi-specific MAbs market to treat these diseases effectively.



