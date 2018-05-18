Global Bicycle Business Report 2018: The Most Comprehensive Report on Bicycles and Components

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Hybrid Bicycles

Youth Bicycles

Others Bicycles

Parts & Accessories.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bicycles

A Prelude

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Measures to Boost Cycling Usage

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Demand for Bicycles

Riding the Economic Rollercoaster and Bikenomics

Future Prospects High

E-Bikes to Experience Massive Increase in Popularity

Regional Usage Patterns

Bicycle Parts and Accessories

A Review

Smart Bicycle Accessories

Pricing of Bicycles

Rising ASPs

A Key Trend

Cost Considerations

Current & Future Analysis

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles

Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Developing Countries Display Strong Fondness for Mid-Range Bicycles

Bike Sharing

A Latest Urban Development

Production & Export/Import Scenario

Taiwan

A Key Producer of High-End Bicycles

China

To Emerge as the Hot Spot for High-End Bikes

Exports



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Volatile Gas Prices Boost Bicycle Sales

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric- Bicycles

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Bicycling

A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Overview of Electric Bicycles

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Impact of Technological Advancement on Bikes

An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology

Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Growing Demand for Cars in Developing Countries Adversely Impacts Market

Escalating Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Distribution Channels



3. INNOVATIONS

Innovation Trends

Cyclist Safety First

Bike Detection System

Smart Bikes and Handlebars

Indication Bands and Gloves

Indicator Lights

Navigation Convenience

Smart Bikes

Smart Wheels

Smart Handlebar

Bike Security

GPS Tracking

Invisible Locks

Smart Locks

Disc Brakes

Innovations in the Bicycle Segment

Select Innovations in Bicycles

Innovative E-Bikes

Wooden Bikes

Technological Advancements Boost Design and Production

Self-filling Bottle

Bicycle Seat for Elderly

Sharing Bikes

Gearing

Electronic Shifting

BSMART Technology

Collision-warning Sensor

Power Generating Bicycles

Copenhagen Wheel

Bike Trainer

Innovative Bicycle Concepts

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in the Smart Bikes Space

Wearable Technology

COBI

Headlights

Redshift ShockStop Suspension Stem

SpeedForce

Vyron eLECT Wireless Dropper seatpost from Magura

Lumos Helmet

Solid Tires

ShockWiz Suspension-setting System

SRAM Red eTap Wireless Shifting System

Limits Power Meter

Variotronic Electrochromic Sunglasses

Nuseti Sealed-drive Train Mountain Bike

Imprint Moldable Grips

Fluent Suspension Wheel

Patchnride Flat-patching Tool

Shimano XTR Di2 Electronic Shifting System

Pedal-Assists

Power Generator

Hank Direct Bike from Bygen

Skylock Solar Powered Lock

Hiplok DXC

Calfee Design Convertible Bikes

Zackees Turn-signaling Gloves

Jacket

Wine and Cupholders

Crash Pad

The Extras

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Colored Dash Line

Colorful Cycle Tracks

Incorporating Signature Art into Bikes Facilities

Safe Bike Routes

Friendly Bike Streets

Connected Slopes and Levels

Smart Traffic Lights

Apps

Harnessing Data from Cycle Tracking Apps

Social Bridges

Bicycle Piazzas

Bicycle-oriented Development

X-Last LumArt Bollard- Krola

Solar Power for Cycling Tracks

Painting Universal Stencils on Pavements

Unisex-family Bathrooms

Innovative Street Design

Side Lanes

Increasing Quotas for Bikes in Car Parking

Discourage Double Parking

Wider Cycle Tracks

Different Color Schemes for Bike and Bus Lanes

Activating Lights for Signaling Priority

Placing Faade of Storefronts

Tunnel

Converting Unused Tunnels as Cycling Tracks

Bicycle Path in Buildings

Cycling Tracks via Buildings

Bicycle Escalator

Skycycle

High Trestle Trail Bridge

Exclusive Bridge for Pedestrians and Bicyclists

Cycle Snake

Light Diodes

Italian Piazza Lights

Pollution Cleaning Tower

Glowing Street Trees during Night

Glowing Cycling Track during Night

Heated Cycle Tracks and Bridge

Light Companion or Green Wave

Activated Signals

Longer Activation of Light during Rains

Bicyclist Foot Rests

Canopy Tent

Roundabouts

Improved Intersections

Protected Intersection

Bicycle Countdown Signal

Power from Solar Panels for Melting Snow and Ice

Solar-panel Cycling Track

Antifreeze Concrete / Asphalt for Melting Snow

Colored Road Pavement

Drainage Ditch

Building Bicycle Roads Using Soil and Dirt Stabilizers

Bike Share Programs

Dockless Bike Sharing

Incentivising Cyclists

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Bike Centric Parking

Bicycle Parking for Children and Seniors

Bike Parking Space in Offices

Green Bike Parking Modules

Cylindrical Bicycle Parking

Parking for Cargo Bikes

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

Flood Proof Bike Parking

Bike Bus

Shared Resources

Emergency Evacuation Routes

Involvement of All Public Departments

Water Saving Parks



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Review

Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain

Leading Bicycle Brands of Various Companies

Bicycles Market for New Players

Opportunities in the Bicycles Market

Issues and Challenges for New Entrants

Assessing the Market before Taking a Plunge

Conclusion

Bicycle Components Market



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Bicycle

Mountain Bicycles

History

Demand for Mountain Bicycles

Mountain Bicycle Models Based on Material Used

Road Bicycles

Types of Road and Specialty Bicycles Based on the Material

Touring Bicycles

Utility Bicycles

Recumbent Bicycles

Sports and Road Racing Bicycles

Hybrid Bicycles

Electric Bicycles: An Emerging Segment

Advantages of an Electric Bike

Youth Bicycles

Juvenile BMX Bicycle Models Based on Materials Used

Other Bicycles

Parts and Accessories

Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination

Bike Sharing Programs

Inculcating Interest in Cycling

Defining Various Bicycle Facilities

Complete Street

Cycle Tracks

Contra Flow Lane for Bikes

Buffered Lane

Painted Bike Lane in-between moving Traffic and Parallel Parked Cars

Painted Bike Lane in-between Moving Traffic Sidewalk Curb

Shared Lane Markings

Greenway

Shared-use Paths

Signed Bike Routes

Road

Various Guidelines for Building Bicycle Facilities

Bicycles

Biggest Innovations Ever

Pneumatic Tires

Thinwall, Butted Frame Tubing

Cable-Operated Rim Brakes

Derailleurs

Clipless Pedals

Drop Handlebars

Generator Hubs

Aluminum

Quick Release

Indexed Shifting

Select Innovative and Creative Bicycles

LEAOS Solar Bike

VANMOOF's Electrified S Bike

Sandwichbikes from Pedalfactory

Oko from Biomega Bikes

Sladda from IKEA



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Raleigh Introduces Classic Bikes Fern and the Willow

ENVE Introduces Seven M Series Mountain Bike Wheelsets

Spin and LimeBike Launch Electric-Assist Bicycles

Norm Architects Releases a Range of Electric and Manual Bicycles

Campagnolo Introduces Bora One DB Wheel

Montague Launches Crosstown Multi-purpose Bicycle

GT Bicycles Launches New Line of Freestyle BMX Bikes

Blue Bicycles Launches Three Mountain Bikes

Montague Bikes Launches Urban, the Foldable Pavement Bike

Vello Introduces Self-Charging Foldable e-Bike

Budnitz Bicycles Unveils Model E, a High-Tech and Simple e-Bike

Montague Bikes Introduces Boston, the Full-Size Single Speed Foldable Bike

Montague Bikes Introduces Allston, A High End Luxury Bike

Volata Launches a Premium High-Tech Bike for Next Gen Cyclists

Montague Bikes Releases FIT, a Portable Bike for Fitness Freak Women

Montague Bikes Introduces High Performance Mountain Bike, Paratrooper Elite

Montague Bikes Introduces Paratrooper Highline, a Easily Foldable High Performance MTB

Montague Bikes Launches Navigator, the Folding Touring Bike

Liv Launches the all-new 2017 Hail Series Racing Bike for Women

Montague Launches the Paratrooper Pro, a Mountain Bike for Hunters

Xiaomi Launches Folding e-Bicycle for Congested City Roads

Schwinn Launches SmartStart Bikes for Children

Google Launches Self-Driving Bicycle in Netherlands



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Accell to Acquire Beeline Bikes

HNF Heisenberg and Nicolai Merge to Form HNF Nicolai

Urbo Collaborates with the London Borough of Redbridge to Roll out 125 Dockless Bikes

Liberty House Acquires Shand Cycles

Bosch eBike Systems Acquires COBI

Pon Holdings Acquires Faraday Bicycles

Tube Investments to Acquire 80% Stake in Great Cycles and Creative Cycles

Trek Bicycle to Acquire Bike Line

Rossignol Group to Acquire Felt Bicycles

Youon Bike Merge with Hellobike to Compete with Industry Giants

LVMH Acquires Stake in Cicli Pinarello SpA

ASI Acquires Performance Bicycle

Gobike to Deploy Bicycle Sharing System in Rotterdam



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

