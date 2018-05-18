Global Bicycle Business Report 2018: The Most Comprehensive Report on Bicycles and Components

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bicycles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Mountain Bicycles
- Road Bicycles
- Hybrid Bicycles
- Youth Bicycles
- Others Bicycles
- Parts & Accessories.
The report profiles 249 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accell Group N. V. (The Netherlands)
- Currie Technologies (USA)
- Raleigh Ltd. (UK)
- Winora Staiger GmbH (Germany)
- Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. (India)
- Avon Cycles Ltd. (India)
- Campagnolo S.r.l (Italy)
- Cycleurope AB (Sweden)
- Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada)
- Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (USA)
- Pacific Cycle Group (USA)
- Schwinn Bicycles (USA)
- Fox Factory, Inc. (USA)
- Giant (Taiwan)
- Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Hero Cycles Ltd. (India)
- Huffy Corporation (USA)
- Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Montague Corp. (USA)
- M S Bhogal and Sons (India)
- Santa Cruz Bicycles (USA)
- Shanghai Forever Import & Export Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shanghai Phoenix Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shimano, Inc. (Japan)
- Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (USA)
- SRAM LLC (USA)
- Tandem Group plc (UK)
- TI Cycles of India (India)
- Trek Bicycle Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bicycles
A Prelude
Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace
Market Overview
Measures to Boost Cycling Usage
Rising Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Demand for Bicycles
Riding the Economic Rollercoaster and Bikenomics
Future Prospects High
E-Bikes to Experience Massive Increase in Popularity
Regional Usage Patterns
Bicycle Parts and Accessories
A Review
Smart Bicycle Accessories
Pricing of Bicycles
Rising ASPs
A Key Trend
Cost Considerations
Current & Future Analysis
Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground
Road Bicycles
Riding High on Technology Evolution
Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand
Growth Restraints
Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries
Developing Countries Display Strong Fondness for Mid-Range Bicycles
Bike Sharing
A Latest Urban Development
Production & Export/Import Scenario
Taiwan
A Key Producer of High-End Bicycles
China
To Emerge as the Hot Spot for High-End Bikes
Exports
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Volatile Gas Prices Boost Bicycle Sales
Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric- Bicycles
Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand
Bicycling
A Potential Solution to Global Warming
Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage
Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas
Overview of Electric Bicycles
Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum
Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions
Impact of Technological Advancement on Bikes
An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment
Wheels Become Stronger
Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential
Carbon Technology
Permeating at Faster Rate
Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes
Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes
Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue
Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth
Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding
Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects
Growing Demand for Cars in Developing Countries Adversely Impacts Market
Escalating Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers
Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry
Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration
Distribution Channels
3. INNOVATIONS
Innovation Trends
Cyclist Safety First
Bike Detection System
Smart Bikes and Handlebars
Indication Bands and Gloves
Indicator Lights
Navigation Convenience
Smart Bikes
Smart Wheels
Smart Handlebar
Bike Security
GPS Tracking
Invisible Locks
Smart Locks
Disc Brakes
Innovations in the Bicycle Segment
Select Innovations in Bicycles
Innovative E-Bikes
Wooden Bikes
Technological Advancements Boost Design and Production
Self-filling Bottle
Bicycle Seat for Elderly
Sharing Bikes
Gearing
Electronic Shifting
BSMART Technology
Collision-warning Sensor
Power Generating Bicycles
Copenhagen Wheel
Bike Trainer
Innovative Bicycle Concepts
Innovative Products and Solutions
Innovations in the Smart Bikes Space
Wearable Technology
COBI
Headlights
Redshift ShockStop Suspension Stem
SpeedForce
Vyron eLECT Wireless Dropper seatpost from Magura
Lumos Helmet
Solid Tires
ShockWiz Suspension-setting System
SRAM Red eTap Wireless Shifting System
Limits Power Meter
Variotronic Electrochromic Sunglasses
Nuseti Sealed-drive Train Mountain Bike
Imprint Moldable Grips
Fluent Suspension Wheel
Patchnride Flat-patching Tool
Shimano XTR Di2 Electronic Shifting System
Pedal-Assists
Power Generator
Hank Direct Bike from Bygen
Skylock Solar Powered Lock
Hiplok DXC
Calfee Design Convertible Bikes
Zackees Turn-signaling Gloves
Jacket
Wine and Cupholders
Crash Pad
The Extras
Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem
Colored Dash Line
Colorful Cycle Tracks
Incorporating Signature Art into Bikes Facilities
Safe Bike Routes
Friendly Bike Streets
Connected Slopes and Levels
Smart Traffic Lights
Apps
Harnessing Data from Cycle Tracking Apps
Social Bridges
Bicycle Piazzas
Bicycle-oriented Development
X-Last LumArt Bollard- Krola
Solar Power for Cycling Tracks
Painting Universal Stencils on Pavements
Unisex-family Bathrooms
Innovative Street Design
Side Lanes
Increasing Quotas for Bikes in Car Parking
Discourage Double Parking
Wider Cycle Tracks
Different Color Schemes for Bike and Bus Lanes
Activating Lights for Signaling Priority
Placing Faade of Storefronts
Tunnel
Converting Unused Tunnels as Cycling Tracks
Bicycle Path in Buildings
Cycling Tracks via Buildings
Bicycle Escalator
Skycycle
High Trestle Trail Bridge
Exclusive Bridge for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
Cycle Snake
Light Diodes
Italian Piazza Lights
Pollution Cleaning Tower
Glowing Street Trees during Night
Glowing Cycling Track during Night
Heated Cycle Tracks and Bridge
Light Companion or Green Wave
Activated Signals
Longer Activation of Light during Rains
Bicyclist Foot Rests
Canopy Tent
Roundabouts
Improved Intersections
Protected Intersection
Bicycle Countdown Signal
Power from Solar Panels for Melting Snow and Ice
Solar-panel Cycling Track
Antifreeze Concrete / Asphalt for Melting Snow
Colored Road Pavement
Drainage Ditch
Building Bicycle Roads Using Soil and Dirt Stabilizers
Bike Share Programs
Dockless Bike Sharing
Incentivising Cyclists
Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking
Bike Centric Parking
Bicycle Parking for Children and Seniors
Bike Parking Space in Offices
Green Bike Parking Modules
Cylindrical Bicycle Parking
Parking for Cargo Bikes
Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans
Flood Proof Bike Parking
Bike Bus
Shared Resources
Emergency Evacuation Routes
Involvement of All Public Departments
Water Saving Parks
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Review
Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain
Leading Bicycle Brands of Various Companies
Bicycles Market for New Players
Opportunities in the Bicycles Market
Issues and Challenges for New Entrants
Assessing the Market before Taking a Plunge
Conclusion
Bicycle Components Market
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Bicycle
Mountain Bicycles
History
Demand for Mountain Bicycles
Mountain Bicycle Models Based on Material Used
Road Bicycles
Types of Road and Specialty Bicycles Based on the Material
Touring Bicycles
Utility Bicycles
Recumbent Bicycles
Sports and Road Racing Bicycles
Hybrid Bicycles
Electric Bicycles: An Emerging Segment
Advantages of an Electric Bike
Youth Bicycles
Juvenile BMX Bicycle Models Based on Materials Used
Other Bicycles
Parts and Accessories
Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination
Bike Sharing Programs
Inculcating Interest in Cycling
Defining Various Bicycle Facilities
Complete Street
Cycle Tracks
Contra Flow Lane for Bikes
Buffered Lane
Painted Bike Lane in-between moving Traffic and Parallel Parked Cars
Painted Bike Lane in-between Moving Traffic Sidewalk Curb
Shared Lane Markings
Greenway
Shared-use Paths
Signed Bike Routes
Road
Various Guidelines for Building Bicycle Facilities
Bicycles
Biggest Innovations Ever
Pneumatic Tires
Thinwall, Butted Frame Tubing
Cable-Operated Rim Brakes
Derailleurs
Clipless Pedals
Drop Handlebars
Generator Hubs
Aluminum
Quick Release
Indexed Shifting
Select Innovative and Creative Bicycles
LEAOS Solar Bike
VANMOOF's Electrified S Bike
Sandwichbikes from Pedalfactory
Oko from Biomega Bikes
Sladda from IKEA
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Raleigh Introduces Classic Bikes Fern and the Willow
ENVE Introduces Seven M Series Mountain Bike Wheelsets
Spin and LimeBike Launch Electric-Assist Bicycles
Norm Architects Releases a Range of Electric and Manual Bicycles
Campagnolo Introduces Bora One DB Wheel
Montague Launches Crosstown Multi-purpose Bicycle
GT Bicycles Launches New Line of Freestyle BMX Bikes
Blue Bicycles Launches Three Mountain Bikes
Montague Bikes Launches Urban, the Foldable Pavement Bike
Vello Introduces Self-Charging Foldable e-Bike
Budnitz Bicycles Unveils Model E, a High-Tech and Simple e-Bike
Montague Bikes Introduces Boston, the Full-Size Single Speed Foldable Bike
Montague Bikes Introduces Allston, A High End Luxury Bike
Volata Launches a Premium High-Tech Bike for Next Gen Cyclists
Montague Bikes Releases FIT, a Portable Bike for Fitness Freak Women
Montague Bikes Introduces High Performance Mountain Bike, Paratrooper Elite
Montague Bikes Introduces Paratrooper Highline, a Easily Foldable High Performance MTB
Montague Bikes Launches Navigator, the Folding Touring Bike
Liv Launches the all-new 2017 Hail Series Racing Bike for Women
Montague Launches the Paratrooper Pro, a Mountain Bike for Hunters
Xiaomi Launches Folding e-Bicycle for Congested City Roads
Schwinn Launches SmartStart Bikes for Children
Google Launches Self-Driving Bicycle in Netherlands
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Accell to Acquire Beeline Bikes
HNF Heisenberg and Nicolai Merge to Form HNF Nicolai
Urbo Collaborates with the London Borough of Redbridge to Roll out 125 Dockless Bikes
Liberty House Acquires Shand Cycles
Bosch eBike Systems Acquires COBI
Pon Holdings Acquires Faraday Bicycles
Tube Investments to Acquire 80% Stake in Great Cycles and Creative Cycles
Trek Bicycle to Acquire Bike Line
Rossignol Group to Acquire Felt Bicycles
Youon Bike Merge with Hellobike to Compete with Industry Giants
LVMH Acquires Stake in Cicli Pinarello SpA
ASI Acquires Performance Bicycle
Gobike to Deploy Bicycle Sharing System in Rotterdam
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 249 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 276)
- The United States (68)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (107)
- France (3)
- Germany (21)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Italy (31)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (87)
- Latin America (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6d7fc/global_bicycle?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bicycle-business-report-2018-the-most-comprehensive-report-on-bicycles-and-components-300651045.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article