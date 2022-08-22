Global Bicycle Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027

Aug 22, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bicycle Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End User, Vendor, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bicycle Market is estimated to be USD 22.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.1 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.23%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Bicycle Market is segmented based on Product, Application, End User, Vendor, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Cyclo-cross Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Road Racing Bicycles, and Track Racing Bicycles.
- By Application, the market is classified into Offline Retail and Online Retail.
- By End User, the market is classified into Adult's Bicycle and Kids Bicycle.
- By Vendor, the market is classified into Aftermarket and OEM.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Bicycle Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Bicycle Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand of Bicycle from Hobbyists and Sportspersons
- Increased Availability of Branded Sports Bicycles on Regional and Online Sales Channels
Restraints
- Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Micromobility
Opportunities
- E-Bike Features in Sport Bicycles
- Celebrity Endowments and Campaigns for Brand Promotion and Advertising
Challenges
- Injury Incidence and Risk Factors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Bicycle Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cyclo-cross Bicycles
6.3 Mountain Bicycles
6.4 Road Racing Bicycles
6.5 Track Racing Bicycles
7 Global Bicycle Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline Retail
7.3 Online Retail
8 Global Bicycle Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Adult's Bicycle
8.3 Kids Bicycle
9 Global Bicycle Market, By Vendor
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 OEM
10 Americas' Bicycle Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Bicycle Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Bicycle Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Bicycle Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
16.1 Questionnaire
Companies Mentioned
- Accell Group
- Bianchi
- Cycling Sports Group
- Diamondback Bicycles
- Firmstrong Bikes
- Giant Bicycles
- GT Bicycles
- Hero Cycles
- Jenson USA
- Kona Bicycle
- Marin Bikes
- Pon Holdings BV
- Pure Cycles
- Redline Bicycles
- Scott Sports
- Seven Cycles
- Shimano
- Tianjin Fuji-ta Bicycle
- Trek Bicycle Corp Yadea Group Holdings
