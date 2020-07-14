Global Bicycles Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycles estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Bicycles market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Mountain Bicycles Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020

In the global Mountain Bicycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 501-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accell Group N. V.

Amer Sports Corp.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Campagnolo S.r.l

Cannondale Bicycle Corp.

Currie Technologies®

Cycleurope AB

Dorel Industries Inc.

Fox Factory, Inc.

Giant

Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Huffy Corp.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Montague Corp.

Pacific Cycle Group

Raleigh Ltd.

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Schwinn Bicycles

Shanghai Forever Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Phoenix Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Shimano, Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SRAM LLC

Tandem Group plc

TI Cycles of India

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Winora Staiger GmbH

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bicycles - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Measures to Boost Cycling Usage

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Demand for Bicycles

Riding the Economic Rollercoaster and Bikenomics

Future Prospects High

E-Bikes to Experience Massive Increase in Popularity

Regional Usage Patterns

Bicycle Parts and Accessories - A Review

Smart Bicycle Accessories

Pricing of Bicycles

Rising ASPs - A Key Trend

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bicycles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Cost Considerations

Current & Future Analysis

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles - Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Developing Countries Display Strong Fondnessfor Mid-Range Bicycles

Bike Sharing - A Latest Urban Development

Production & Export/Import Scenario

Taiwan - A Key Producer of High-End Bicycles

China -To Emerge as the Hot Spot for High-End Bikes

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accell Group N. V. (The Netherlands)

Currie Technologies® (USA)

Raleigh Ltd. (UK)

Winora Staiger GmbH (Germany)

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. (India)

Avon Cycles Ltd. (India)

Campagnolo S.r.l (Italy)

Cycleurope AB (Sweden)

Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada)

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (USA)

Pacific Cycle Group (USA)

Schwinn Bicycles (USA)

Fox Factory, Inc. (USA)

Giant (Taiwan)

Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Hero Cycles Ltd. (India)

Huffy Corporation (USA)

Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Montague Corp. (USA)

M S Bhogal and Sons (India)

Santa Cruz Bicycles (USA)

Shanghai Forever Import & Export Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Phoenix Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. (China)

Shimano, Inc. (Japan)

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (USA)

SRAM LLC (USA)

Tandem Group plc (UK)

TI Cycles of India (India)

Trek Bicycle Corp. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Volatile Gas Prices Boost Bicycle Sales

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur

Demand

Bicycling - A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Overview of Electric Bicycles

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Impact of Technological Advancement on Bikes

27.5? -An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology - Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Growing Demand for Cars in Developing Countries Adversely

Impacts Market

Escalating Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Distribution Channels

Innovation Trends

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Innovations in the Bicycle Segment

Innovative Bicycle Concepts

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bicycles Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bicycles Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bicycles Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hybrid Bicycles (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hybrid Bicycles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hybrid Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Road Bicycles (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Road Bicycles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Road Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mountain Bicycles (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mountain Bicycles (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Mountain Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Youth Bicycles (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Youth Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Youth Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Bicycles (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Bicycles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Bicycles (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Parts & Accessories (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Transportation Tools (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Transportation Tools (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Transportation Tools (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Recreation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Recreation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Recreation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Racing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Racing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Racing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Physical Training (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Physical Training (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Physical Training (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bicycles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Bicycles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Bicycles Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Bicycles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Bicycles Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Bicycles Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Bicycles Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Bicycles Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Bicycles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Bicycles Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Bicycles Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Bicycles: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Bicycles Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Bicycles Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bicycles

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Bicycles Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 54: Bicycles Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Bicycles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Bicycles Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Bicycles Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bicycles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Bicycles Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Bicycles Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Bicycles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 65: Bicycles Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Bicycles Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Bicycles Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Bicycles Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Bicycles Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: French Bicycles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Bicycles Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Bicycles Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Bicycles Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Bicycles Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Bicycles Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Bicycles Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Bicycles Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Bicycles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Bicycles Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Bicycles Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Bicycles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Bicycles Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bicycles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Bicycles Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Bicycles Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Bicycles Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Bicycles Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Bicycles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Bicycles Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Bicycles Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Bicycles Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Bicycles Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Bicycles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Bicycles Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 105: Bicycles Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Bicycles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 107: Bicycles Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Bicycles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Bicycles Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Bicycles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Bicycles Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Bicycles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Bicycles Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Bicycles Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Bicycles Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Bicycles Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 129: Bicycles Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Bicycles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Bicycles Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Bicycles Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Bicycles Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Bicycles Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Bicycles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycles Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Bicycles Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Bicycles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 146: Bicycles Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Bicycles Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Bicycles Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Bicycles Marketby Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Bicycles in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Bicycles Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 155: Bicycles Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Bicycles Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Bicycles Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Bicycles Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Bicycles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Bicycles Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Bicycles Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Bicycles Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Bicycles Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Bicycles Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Bicycles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Bicycles Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Bicycles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Bicycles Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Bicycles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Bicycles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Bicycles Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 177: Bicycles Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Bicycles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Bicycles Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Bicycles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Bicycles Historic Marketby Product

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 183: Bicycles Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Bicycles Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Bicycles Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Bicycles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Bicycles: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Bicycles Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Bicycles Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bicycles

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Bicycles Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 192: Bicycles Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 194: Bicycles Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Bicycles Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Bicycles Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Bicycles Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Bicycles Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Bicycles Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Bicycles Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bicycles in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Bicycles Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Bicycles Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Bicycles Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Bicycles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 207: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Bicycles Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Bicycles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Bicycles Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Bicycles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Bicycles Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Bicycles Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Bicycles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Bicycles Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Bicycles Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Bicycles Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019





