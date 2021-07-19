Global Bidets Market Growth Analysis in Building Products Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Evolving Opportunities with Bemis Manufacturing Co. and Brondell Inc. | Technavio
Jul 19, 2021, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest research report estimates the bidets market to register a CAGR of 5.73%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The increasing old age population worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The bidets market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Bidets Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bidets Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Floor Mounted
- Wall Mounted
- Technology
- Conventional Bidets
- Electronic Bidets
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Bidets Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the bidets market in Building Products industry include Bemis Manufacturing Co., Brondell Inc., Duravit AG, Geberit AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Panasonic Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bidets Market size
- Bidets Market trends
- Bidets Market analysis
Market trends such as rise in number of luxury hotels is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, availability of low-price substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bidets market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bidets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bidets market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bidets market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bidets market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bidets market vendors
