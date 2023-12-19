Global Bifacial Solar Market Report, Featuring Profiles of Aesolar, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, LG Electronics, Longi, Sharp, Trina Solar, Waaree Energies and Wuxi Suntech Power

19 Dec, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bifacial Solar Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes different ongoing technologies and their feasibility at present. The report covers various segments by panel type, frame type, application and regional market development of the bifacial solar market. Furthermore, the regional market analysis has been sub-segmented by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India and others, where the opportunities for deploying bifacial solar are lucrative.
The study is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The report also profiles leading companies with information on product portfolios. Also included is a list of other companies in global and regional markets. In addition, the report consists of a patent analysis for the bifacial solar market, representing a significant investment area for investors.
In this report, 2022 is used as the market's base year, estimated values are provided for 2023, and the market values are forecast from 2023 through 2028. All market values are provided in billions of dollars, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages
This research study includes an industry analysis of the bifacial solar market, and its goals and objectives are to:
- Analyze the market trends that are driving or challenging the market.
- Calculate the current global market size and project the growth over the next five years based on the previous years' market trends and ongoing research activities.
- Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments.
- Examine region-specific developments in the industry.
- Identify and profile significant stakeholders in the market and analyze the competitive landscape.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global bifacial solar market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, estimates for 2024, 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by panel type, frame type, module type, installation, application, and region
- Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential
- Coverage of economic and environmental benefits, current status of ESG, and comparison of life cycle cost and environmental impact in the bifacial solar market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Market Analysis by Type of Panel, Module, Frame, Installation and Application
- Bifacial Solar Market, by Panel Type
- Monocrystalline Solar Panel
- Polycrystalline Solar Panel
- Thin-Film Solar Panel
- Bifacial Solar Market, by Module Type
- Glass-Glass
- Glass-Transparent Backsheet
- Bifacial Solar Market, by Frame Type
- Framed
- Frameless
- Bifacial Solar Market, by Installation
- Ground-Mounted Solar Panel
- Rooftop Solar Panel
- Bifacial Solar Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Chapter 5 Global Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Sustainability in Bifacial Solar Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Environment Impact
- Social Impact
- Government Impact
- Economic and Environmental Benefits
- Comparison of Life Cycle Cost and Environmental Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Bifacial Solar Market
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Key Developments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aesolar
- Canadian Solar
- HD Hyundai Energy Solutions
- Jinko Solar
- LG Electronics
- Longi
- Sharp Corp.
- Trina Solar
- Waaree Energies
- Wuxi Suntech Power
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yex359
