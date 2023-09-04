Global Big Data Research Report 2023-2030: Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics

04 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Big Data Market to Reach $353.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Big Data estimated at US$154.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$353.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report provides an independent analysis of annual revenues and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, along with historic review data for the years 2015 through 2021.
The global market analysis encompasses various segments, including Solutions and Services within industries like BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses across different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Solutions segment is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$228.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Big Data market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Big Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Here's How Big Data Is Finding Opportunity in the COVID-19 Crisis
- COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation
- COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
- With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Big Data Storms Into the Spotlight
- Big Data Plays a Crucial Role in COVID-19 Response & Management
- Companies Step Up the Use of Big Data to Manage Disruptions Posed by the Pandemic
- Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply Chain Resilience
- Big Data: Definition, Scope & Applications
- How Big Data is Used in Myriad Industries
- Big Data in FinTech
- Big Data in Manufacturing
- Big Data in the Telecom Industry
- Big Data in Healthcare
- Big Data in the Retail Industry
- Big Data in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Big Data in the Public Sector
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Big Data Analytics
- Convergence of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence: A Mega Trend in Focus
- Here's Why AI is Witnessing Robust Growth
- Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027
- What Does This Mean for Big Data?
- Blockchain & Big Data Become Increasingly Interdependent.
- Blockchain Technology to Witness Impressive Growth Post Pandemic
- Global Blockchain Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027
- The Coming of Age of Blockchain Technology Makes the Time Ripe for Big Data & Blockchain Integration
- Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies
- COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis
- Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027
- How Big Data Can Help Smart Cities?
- Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics
- M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
- Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem? % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020
- Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
- Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where "Big Data Analytics" Steps-In
- Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market Growth
- Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data Crunching Tool
- Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Future of Big Data
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 1010data, Inc.
- Accenture plc
- Actian
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cazena, Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Datameer, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Fujitsu
- Google Inc.
- Guavus, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard
- International Business Machines (IBM)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Palantir Technologies
- SAP SE
- Splunk, Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
