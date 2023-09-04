Global Big Data Research Report 2023-2030: Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Big Data Market to Reach $353.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Big Data estimated at US$154.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$353.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides an independent analysis of annual revenues and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, along with historic review data for the years 2015 through 2021.

The global market analysis encompasses various segments, including Solutions and Services within industries like BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses across different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Solutions segment is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$228.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Big Data market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Big Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Here's How Big Data Is Finding Opportunity in the COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Big Data Storms Into the Spotlight

Big Data Plays a Crucial Role in COVID-19 Response & Management

Companies Step Up the Use of Big Data to Manage Disruptions Posed by the Pandemic

Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply Chain Resilience

Big Data: Definition, Scope & Applications

How Big Data is Used in Myriad Industries

Big Data in FinTech

Big Data in Manufacturing

Big Data in the Telecom Industry

Big Data in Healthcare

Big Data in the Retail Industry

Big Data in the Oil & Gas Industry

Big Data in the Public Sector

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Big Data Analytics

Convergence of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence: A Mega Trend in Focus

Here's Why AI is Witnessing Robust Growth

Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027

What Does This Mean for Big Data?

Blockchain & Big Data Become Increasingly Interdependent.

Blockchain Technology to Witness Impressive Growth Post Pandemic

Global Blockchain Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027

The Coming of Age of Blockchain Technology Makes the Time Ripe for Big Data & Blockchain Integration

Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies

the Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

How Big Data Can Help Smart Cities?

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem? % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where "Big Data Analytics" Steps-In

Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market Growth

Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data Crunching Tool

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Future of Big Data

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

1010data, Inc.

Accenture plc

Actian

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cazena, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Dell EMC

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Guavus, Inc.

Hewlett Packard

International Business Machines (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

SAP SE

Splunk, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg6kkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets