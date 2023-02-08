NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Big Data Security Market to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Big Data Security estimated at US$65.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$54.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Big Data Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 1.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services

- Centrify Corporation

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Cloudera, Inc.

- Gemalto NV

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Hortonworks Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Imperva, Inc.

- Mcafee, LLC

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Big Data Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Big Data Security Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

ITES by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for IT & ITES by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Financial & Insurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Financial & Insurance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Financial & Insurance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 18-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Trade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Retail Trade by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 31: World 18-Year Perspective for Retail Trade by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Social Assistance by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Social

Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Social

Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Big Data Security by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Big Data Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Big Data Security by Vertical -

Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

Healthcare & Social Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, IT & ITES, Financial & Insurance,

Telecommunications, Retail Trade and Healthcare & Social

Assistance for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data Security by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Big Data Security by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Big Data Security by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data Security by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & ITES,

Financial & Insurance, Telecommunications, Retail Trade and

