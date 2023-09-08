Global Bilateral Defense Business Relationship Research Study 2023: The Benefits of Mutual Engagement Can Extend Well Beyond the Collaborating Nations

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bilateral Defense Business Relationship Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines several bilateral defense business relationships, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It outlines the most relevant individual and joint projects, presents representative contracts, and lists key companies from each discussed country.

Recent geopolitical chaos has compelled countries to increase collaboration in defense matters, whether by turning to longtime allies (such as the United States and Israel, and the United Kingdom and Australia) or seeking new counterparts (such as Brazil and Sweden, and Poland and South Korea).

Joint military exercises have become more frequent and are valuable for evaluating the interoperability of defense technologies. Funding for collaborative defense projects is increasing, with missile defense, aircraft and subcomponents, and unmanned technology as main focus areas.

Differences in regulatory frameworks for defense technology, however, can create challenges in international transfers. incompatible standards and operating procedures can also affect defense equipment procurement agreements between countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Bilateral Defense Business Relationships
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope and Overview
  • Growth Trends
  • Growth Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Country Profiles and Bilateral Defense Business Relationships

  • Country Profile: United States
  • Country Profile: Israel
  • Bilateral Relationship Between the United States and Israel
  • Country Profile: Brazil
  • Country Profile: Sweden
  • Bilateral Relationship Between Brazil and Sweden
  • Country Profile: Poland
  • Country Profile: South Korea
  • Bilateral Relationship Between Poland and South Korea
  • Country Profile: United Kingdom
  • Country Profile: Australia
  • Bilateral Relationship Between the United Kingdom and Australia
  • Country Profile: India
  • Country Profile: Japan
  • Bilateral Relationship Between India and Japan

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Open-Source C2 Systems
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Mutual Cyberdefense Assistance

Countries Covered

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • India
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Sweden
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

