Global Bilateral Defense Business Relationship Research Study 2023: The Benefits of Mutual Engagement Can Extend Well Beyond the Collaborating Nations

This research service examines several bilateral defense business relationships, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It outlines the most relevant individual and joint projects, presents representative contracts, and lists key companies from each discussed country.

Recent geopolitical chaos has compelled countries to increase collaboration in defense matters, whether by turning to longtime allies (such as the United States and Israel, and the United Kingdom and Australia) or seeking new counterparts (such as Brazil and Sweden, and Poland and South Korea).

Joint military exercises have become more frequent and are valuable for evaluating the interoperability of defense technologies. Funding for collaborative defense projects is increasing, with missile defense, aircraft and subcomponents, and unmanned technology as main focus areas.

Differences in regulatory frameworks for defense technology, however, can create challenges in international transfers. incompatible standards and operating procedures can also affect defense equipment procurement agreements between countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Bilateral Defense Business Relationships

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Overview

Growth Trends

Growth Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Country Profiles and Bilateral Defense Business Relationships

Country Profile: United States

Country Profile: Israel

Bilateral Relationship Between the United States and Israel

Country Profile: Brazil

Country Profile: Sweden

Bilateral Relationship Between Brazil and Sweden

Country Profile: Poland

Country Profile: South Korea

Bilateral Relationship Between Poland and South Korea

Country Profile: United Kingdom

Country Profile: Australia

Bilateral Relationship Between the United Kingdom and Australia

and Country Profile: India

Country Profile: Japan

Bilateral Relationship Between India and Japan

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Open-Source C2 Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)

Growth Opportunity 3: Mutual Cyberdefense Assistance

Countries Covered

Australia

Brazil

India

Israel

Japan

Poland

South Korea

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

