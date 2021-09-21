Global Billion Medical Publishing Market Report 2021: Medical Journals Show Stability Through COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical publishing has a diverse set of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.



Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Market projections to 2025 by publishing activity.

Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 provides the intelligence to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide. Examples of some of the trends covered include:

Breakdown of publishing activities, trends and forecast

Analysis of COVID-19 impact, both immediate and long term

Key mergers and acquisitions in medical publishing

Global physician, nursing, dentistry employment

Global health expenditure forecast

U.S. import/export data for technical, scientific and professional books

The emergence of transformative agreements with libraries

Leading research funders and their links to publishers and journals

Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the medical publishing industry.



Key Topics Covered:





METHODOLOGY

DEFINITION OF MEDICAL PUBLISHING

Journals

Books

Online Content

Other Activities

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Elimination

Scope of the Report

Primary & Secondary Research

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

Key Facts & Trends

The Ten Largest Publishers Hold 50% of the Global Medical Market

Online Content Posts Strong Growth, Will Continue to Drive Medical Publishing Market

Medical Journals Show Stability Through COVID-19 Pandemic

North America Remains Key Market With 46% of Global Sales

World Health Care Expenditures Slowed Due to COVID-19

Continuing Medical Education and Visualization Tools Hot Properties in M&A Deals

CHAPTER 1: GLOBAL MEDICAL PUBLISHING MARKET

Market Size

Journals

Online Content

Books

Other Activities

Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services

Elimination

Medical Publishing by Geography

Regional Breakdown:

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Currency Impact

CHAPTER 2: LEADING MEDICAL PUBLISHERS

Elsevier

Wolters Kluwer

IBM Watson Health

Springer Nature

John Wiley & Sons

Informa

Hearst Health

Athena Health

Thieme Publishing

American Medical Association

EBSCO Information Services

BMJ Publishing Group

NEJM Group

MDPI

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST

Current Trends in Medical Publishing

World Health Expenditure

Academic Library Trends

Renew, Transform, Cancel: Libraries Are Choosing Their Big Deal Options Very Carefully

Transformative Agreements

Average Journal Prices Increase Every Year

Leading Research Funders and Their Link to Publishing Activity

Health Care Advertising Increasingly Digital and Consumer Based

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends

Employment Trends: Medical Doctors, Nurses & Dentists

Medical Publishing Forecast

