Global BIM and Digital Twin for Built Environments Industry Research Report 2023 - The Dynamic Duo will Transform the Future of Digital Building Life Cycle Management

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BIM and Digital Twin for Built Environment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of construction and infrastructure is witnessing a transformative shift with the advent of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital twin technologies.

This comprehensive study delves into the revenue generated by these technologies, encompassing every aspect from the preconstruction phase to the operational phase of buildings. However, it's important to note that the study does not include construction management software solely used for project bidding, financial planning, project scheduling, field operations, or quality control.

Nevertheless, when these features are integrated with BIM and digital twin software, their revenue is taken into account. By working in tandem, BIM and digital twin technologies are revolutionizing the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, enabling collaborative design, enhancing project efficiency, and elevating asset performance.

With BIM providing a comprehensive 3D modeling and data management platform, and digital twin extending it further with data integration, optimization, simulation, and 3D virtual experience capabilities, stakeholders can now plan, design, build, and operate buildings and infrastructure with heightened intelligence and efficiency.

The study meticulously segments the overall BIM and digital twin market based on end-user verticals, including commercial, industrial, residential, infrastructure, and others such as public administration buildings, educational institutions, and healthcare buildings. 

For BIM, the study includes the software and services used to create virtual 3D static models of built environments, enabling collaboration and visualization of these environments' design and construction.

For digital twin, the study includes software and services that create dynamic and digital replicas of physical building assets, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, and fire safety and security systems, elevators, escalators, manufacturing industries' equipment, and water and wastewater industries' equipment.

The platform combines real-time spatial, occupancy, assets, and environmental data with analytics, converting building data into building intelligence and supporting decision-making for overall building performance optimization and building life cycle management.

Some digital twin applications included in the study are data orchestration, building performance simulation, immersive 3D experiences, climate resilience analysis, and financial risk assessment for built environments.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What key growth opportunities can market participants leverage to continue their double-digit growth during the forecast period?
  • What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for BIM and digital twin market participants?
  • How have BIM and digital twin technologies evolved?
  • What is the global and regional market share of the leading BIM and digital twin companies?
  • What do the regional opportunity and regional competitive landscape look like?

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BIM and Digital Twin Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • End-user Segmentation
  • BIM and Digital Twin: Roadmap and Maturity Levels
  • Top Performers and Emerging Innovators
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Global BIM Mandates
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share and Analysis
  • Digital Asset Life Cycle Management: Competitive Landscape

3. Select Top and Innovative Companies to Watch Out For

  • Autodesk
  • Bentley
  • Glodon
  • Planon
  • Siemens

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of World

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Twin-enabled Metaverses
  • Growth Opportunity 2: High-growth Regions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cocreation and Collaboration

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Autodesk
  • Bentley
  • Glodon
  • Planon
  • Siemens

