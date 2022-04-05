Global Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Size to Reach USD 10.64 Billion in 2030 | Increasing Use of Bio-Acrylic Acids in Commercial Products is a Key Factor Driving Market Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-acrylic acid size reached USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of bio-acrylic acids in commercial products and rising usage of bio-acrylic acid in adhesives, sealants, and infectants are major factors that are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of bio-acrylic acids in various commercial products, such as medical products, hygiene products, elastomers, and polishes, are driving its demand. This is expected to drive market revenue growth. Additionally, bio-acrylic acids are widely used in adhesives, sealants, and infectants for improving product's quality, increase weather resistance, and extend shelf life. These are some factors that are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/992

Restraints:

Concerns regarding harmful toxins and chemicals used by manufacturers to improve its quality could be hazardous to health of consumers. Additionally, the super absorbent gel used in sanitary products could be harmful to consumers if it exceeds the time limit of usage. This could lead to skin infections, irritations, and other health problems.

Growth Projections:

The global bio-acrylic acid market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, and revenue growth is projected to increase from USD 6.02 billion in 2021 to USD 10.64 billion in 2030. Increasing usage of bio-acrylic acids in commercial products is a key factor driving market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to downsizing of bio-acrylic acid industry, thereby limiting market growth. However, reopening of construction and commercial industries has led to increased reproduction of bio-acrylic acids. Additionally, increasing e-commerce businesses offer wide range of sanitary and personal hygiene products. This has led to the increased adoption of bio-acrylic acid in these products, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Discount Available on Bio Acrylic Acid market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/992

Current Trends and Innovations:

Rising usage of bio-acrylic acids in cleaning agents and infectants has led to an increase in their demand, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. Bio-acrylic acids are widely used in the production of liquid detergents and other cleaning agents to provide enhanced clay soil removal performance. This is expected to boost market revenue growth significantly during the forecast period.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth of superabsorbent polymer industry. This is expected to increase the adoption of bio-based acrylic acids and drive market revenue growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding the usage of renewable and bio-based products are sustainable for the environment. This is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, PTTGC Innovation America Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and SIBUR International GmbH

In October 2021 , Arkema SA announced Polyamide II powder production on its Changsu facility in China . Arkema SA's investment will help meet the rising demand for advanced bio-circular materials in Asia Pacific . Rilsan Polyamide II powders are now manufactured in France from renewable castor beans and are utilized in residential appliances, energy-efficient transport, and advanced additive manufacturing (3D printing).

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Bio Acrylic Acid Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-acrylic-acid-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global bio-acrylic acid market on the basis of derivatives, application, and region:

Derivatives Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Methyl Acrylate



Ethyl Acrylate



Butyl Acrylate



Elastomers



2-Ethylhexy Acrylate



Super Absorbent Polymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Paints & Coatings



Surfactants



Adhesives & Sealants



Textiles



Sanitary Products



Others

Get Customized Report as Per Your Specific [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/992

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico



Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Benelux

g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC



Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

High Precision Asphere Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Glass Aspherical Lens, Plastic Aspherical Lens), By Application (Automotive, Cameras, Mobile Phones and Tabs, Optical Instrument, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Camouflage Coatings Market By Product Type (Liquid Coating, Spray Coating, Others), By Application (Defense, Textile, Aircrafts, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Bio isobutene market By Product Type (Methyl Tert-butyl Ether, Ethyl Tert-butyl Ether), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Antioxidants, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Lead free Piezoelectric Ceramic Material Market By Product Type (Barium Titanate Base, Bismuth Titanate Sodium Group, Niobium Acid-Base, Others), By Application (Industry & Manufacturing, Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Cool Roof Coating Market By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based), By Application (Low-sloped, Steep-sloped, Others), By Product (IR Reflective/Colored, Elastomeric/White), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Green Methanol Market Size, Share, Trends, By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Forestry Residues, Municipal Solid Waste, CO2 Emission, Others), By Application (Formaldehyde, Methyl-Tert-Butyl-Ether, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Bisphenol A Market, By Application (Epoxy Resins, Polycarbonate Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Flame Retardants, Polysulfone Resins, Polyacrylate), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Paints & Coatings, Packaging), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Bio Acrylic Acid @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-bio-acrylic-acid-market

SOURCE Emergen Research