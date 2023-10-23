Global Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Sustainable Packaging Materials Emerge as Alternatives to Petrochemicals

23 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market outlook for bio-based and sustainable packaging, focusing on various materials employed in this sector, including synthetic and natural bio-based packaging materials, natural fibers, lignin, bio-based coatings and films, bio-based antimicrobial agents, and bio-based packaging sensors.
Environmental and consumer concerns have resulted in the development of bio-based and sustainable materials as alternatives to petrochemicals for packaging applications. Bio-based packaging materials are made from renewable and biodegradable raw materials, and provide novel eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based plastics, especially for single-use plastic goods.
Bio-based and sustainable packaging is a major global trend, with numerous start-ups and large companies developing alternatives to single-use plastic packaging. The global plastics sector currently produces >250 million tons annually, and they are used extensively in packaging due to their low cost and weight.
Over 99% of this is derived from fossil fuels, and most of it is not biodegradable. Currently, the packaging materials are largely based on glass, aluminium and tin, and fossil derived synthetic plastics. These materials possess high strength and barrier properties. However, they are unsustainable, some are fragile such as glass, and their weight adds to energy costs for shipping.
Discarded plastic bags and containers have also raised issues relating to environmental pollution due to their non-biodegradable nature. Biodegradable takeaway food containers and single-use plastic bags are being used as a substitute, but only degrade completely when subjected to a harsh thermal treatment above 50 C.
Innovative packaging materials composed of blends or pure bio-based materials are expected to improve the sustainability of these products. Using renewable resources for the development of bio-based packaging material produces a smaller carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, increases acceptance by consumers, maintains barrier properties and shelf-life of the packaged good, and allows for a sustainable end of life.
The report also delves into advanced chemical recycling for packaging and examines the innovative production of packaging materials through CO2 capture. Furthermore, the report analyzes global market trends, offering data from 2021 and 2022, along with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2033.
By identifying key market trends, addressing critical issues, and providing forecasts, this report offers valuable insights into the global bio-based and sustainable packaging market, segmenting it by type, application, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Current global packaging market and materials
2.2 Market trends
2.3 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging
2.4 Challenges for bio-based and sustainable packaging
2.5 Global bio-based packaging markets
3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Policy and regulations
3.5 The circular economy
3.6 Recycling
3.7 Materials innovation
3.8 Active packaging
3.9 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging
4 PLASTIC PACKAGING RECYCLING
4.1 Mechanical recycling
4.2 Advanced chemical recycling
4.3 Capacities
4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.5 Global market by recycling process 2020-2024, metric tons
4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes
4.10 Pyrolysis
4.11 Gasification
4.12 Dissolution
4.13 Depolymerisation
4.14 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies
4.14.1 Hydrothermal cracking
4.14.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming
4.14.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis
4.14.4 Plasma pyrolysis
4.14.5 Plasma gasification
4.14.6 Supercritical fluids
4.14.7 Carbon fiber recycling
5 BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS IN PACKAGING
5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics
5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
5.3 Advantages and disadvantages
5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics
5.5 Applications
5.6 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
5.7 Natural bio-based packaging materials
5.8 Natural fibers
5.9 Lignin
6 BIO-BASED FILMS AND COATINGS IN PACKAGING
6.1 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings
6.2 Types of bio-based coatings and films in packaging
6.2.1 Polyurethane coatings
6.2.2 Acrylate resins
6.2.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
6.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings
6.2.5 Cellulose coatings and films
6.2.6 Lignin coatings
6.2.7 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings
7 CARBON CAPTURE DERIVED MATERIALS FOR PACKAGING
7.1 Benefits of carbon utilization for plastics feedstocks
7.2 CO2-derived polymers and plastics
8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF BIO-BASED AND SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING
8.1 Flexible packaging
8.2 Rigid packaging
8.3 Coatings and films
Company Profiles
