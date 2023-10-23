Global Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Sustainable Packaging Materials Emerge as Alternatives to Petrochemicals

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market outlook for bio-based and sustainable packaging, focusing on various materials employed in this sector, including synthetic and natural bio-based packaging materials, natural fibers, lignin, bio-based coatings and films, bio-based antimicrobial agents, and bio-based packaging sensors. 

Environmental and consumer concerns have resulted in the development of bio-based and sustainable materials as alternatives to petrochemicals for packaging applications. Bio-based packaging materials are made from renewable and biodegradable raw materials, and provide novel eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based plastics, especially for single-use plastic goods.

Bio-based and sustainable packaging is a major global trend, with numerous start-ups and large companies developing alternatives to single-use plastic packaging. The global plastics sector currently produces >250 million tons annually, and they are used extensively in packaging due to their low cost and weight.

Over 99% of this is derived from fossil fuels, and most of it is not biodegradable. Currently, the packaging materials are largely based on glass, aluminium and tin, and fossil derived synthetic plastics. These materials possess high strength and barrier properties. However, they are unsustainable, some are fragile such as glass, and their weight adds to energy costs for shipping.

Discarded plastic bags and containers have also raised issues relating to environmental pollution due to their non-biodegradable nature. Biodegradable takeaway food containers and single-use plastic bags are being used as a substitute, but only degrade completely when subjected to a harsh thermal treatment above 50 C.

Innovative packaging materials composed of blends or pure bio-based materials are expected to improve the sustainability of these products. Using renewable resources for the development of bio-based packaging material produces a smaller carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, increases acceptance by consumers, maintains barrier properties and shelf-life of the packaged good, and allows for a sustainable end of life.

The report also delves into advanced chemical recycling for packaging and examines the innovative production of packaging materials through CO2 capture. Furthermore, the report analyzes global market trends, offering data from 2021 and 2022, along with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2033.

By identifying key market trends, addressing critical issues, and providing forecasts, this report offers valuable insights into the global bio-based and sustainable packaging market, segmenting it by type, application, and region.

Comprehensive profiles of 200 companies in the market, including

  • Alterpacks
  • Anellotech Inc.
  • Arekapak GmbH
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Avantium
  • BIOLO
  • Biovox
  • BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
  • Carbiolice
  • Cellugy
  • DuFor Resins B.V.
  • Earthodic
  • Esbottle Oy
  • Fiberwood Oy
  • Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC
  • Futamura Chemical Co Ltd.
  • Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.
  • Genecis Bioindustries
  • Huhtamaki
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Kelpi Industries
  • Lactips S.A.
  • Loliware
  • Marea
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • MakeGrowLab
  • New Zealand Natural Fibres
  • Oimo
  • Plafco Fibertech Oy
  • Shellworks
  • Sufresca
  • Sulapac
  • Teal Bioworks
  • TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. 
  • Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Current global packaging market and materials
2.2 Market trends
2.3 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging
2.4 Challenges for bio-based and sustainable packaging
2.5 Global bio-based packaging markets

3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Policy and regulations
3.5 The circular economy
3.6 Recycling
3.7 Materials innovation
3.8 Active packaging
3.9 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

4 PLASTIC PACKAGING RECYCLING
4.1 Mechanical recycling
4.2 Advanced chemical recycling
4.3 Capacities
4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.5 Global market by recycling process 2020-2024, metric tons
4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes
4.10 Pyrolysis
4.11 Gasification
4.12 Dissolution
4.13 Depolymerisation
4.14 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies
4.14.1 Hydrothermal cracking
4.14.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming
4.14.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis
4.14.4 Plasma pyrolysis
4.14.5 Plasma gasification
4.14.6 Supercritical fluids
4.14.7 Carbon fiber recycling

5 BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS IN PACKAGING
5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics
5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
5.3 Advantages and disadvantages
5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics
5.5 Applications
5.6 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
5.7 Natural bio-based packaging materials
5.8 Natural fibers
5.9 Lignin

6 BIO-BASED FILMS AND COATINGS IN PACKAGING
6.1 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings
6.2 Types of bio-based coatings and films in packaging
6.2.1 Polyurethane coatings
6.2.2 Acrylate resins
6.2.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
6.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings
6.2.5 Cellulose coatings and films
6.2.6 Lignin coatings
6.2.7 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

7 CARBON CAPTURE DERIVED MATERIALS FOR PACKAGING
7.1 Benefits of carbon utilization for plastics feedstocks
7.2 CO2-derived polymers and plastics

8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF BIO-BASED AND SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING
8.1 Flexible packaging
8.2 Rigid packaging
8.3 Coatings and films

9 COMPANY PROFILES (200 bio-based packaging company profiles)

  • 9Fiber, Inc.
  • ADBioplastics
  • Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
  • Aeropowder Limited
  • AGRANA Staerke GmbH
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
  • Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials, LLC
  • Alterpacks
  • AmicaTerra
  • An Phat Bioplastics
  • Anellotech, Inc.
  • Ankor Bioplastics Co. Ltd.
  • ANPOLY, Inc.
  • Apeel Sciences
  • Applied Bioplastics
  • Aquapak Polymers Ltd.
  • Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)
  • Arekapak GmbH
  • Arkema S.A
  • Arrow Greentech
  • Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
  • Attis Innovations, llc
  • Avani Eco
  • Avantium B.V.
  • Avient Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Bio Fab NZ
  • BIO-FED
  • BIO-LUTIONS International AG
  • Biofibre GmbH
  • Bioform Technologies
  • Biokemik
  • BIOLO
  • BioLogiQ, Inc.
  • Biomass Resin Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Biome Bioplastics
  • Bioplastech Ltd.
  • BioSmart Nano
  • BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG
  • Biovox GmbH
  • BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
  • Blue Ocean Closures
  • Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Borealis AG
  • Brightplus Oy
  • Business Innovation Partners Co. Ltd.
  • CARAPAC Company
  • Carbiolice
  • Carbios
  • Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.
  • Cass Materials Pty Ltd.
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Cellugy
  • Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
  • Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
  • Chemol Company (Seydel)
  • CJ Biomaterials, Inc.
  • Coastgrass ApS
  • Corumat, Inc.
  • Cruz Foam
  • CuanTec Ltd.
  • Daicel Polymer Ltd.
  • Daio Paper Corporation
  • Danimer Scientific LLC
  • DIC Corporation
  • DIC Products, Inc.
  • DKS Co. Ltd.
  • Dow, Inc.
  • DuFor Resins B.V.
  • DuPont
  • Earthodic Pty Ltd.
  • Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Ecoshell
  • EcoSynthetix, Inc.
  • Ecovia Renewables
  • Enkev
  • Epoch Biodesign
  • Eranova
  • Esbottle Oy
  • Fiberlean Technologies
  • Fiberwood Oy
  • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
  • Floreon
  • Footprint
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC
  • Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC
  • Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Futuramat Sarl
  • Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.
  • Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.
  • Grabio Greentech Corporation
  • Granbio Technologies
  • GreenNano Technologies Inc.
  • GS Alliance Co. Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Bio-plus Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co. Ltd.
  • Holmen Iggesund
  • IUV Srl
  • Jiangsu Jinhe Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Co. Ltd.
  • JinHui ZhaoLang High Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Kami Shoji Company
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Kelpi Industries Ltd.
  • Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.
  • Klabin SA
  • Lactips SA
  • LAM'ON
  • LanzaTech
  • Licella
  • Lignin Industries
  • Loick Biowertstoff GmbH
  • LOTTE Chemical Corporation
  • MakeGrowLab
  • Marea
  • Marine Innovation Co. Ltd.
  • Melodea Ltd.
  • Mitr Phol
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Mobius
  • Mondi
  • Multibax Public Co. Ltd.
  • Nabaco, Inc.
  • NatPol
  • Nature Coatings, Inc.
  • NatureWorks LLC
  • New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)
  • Newlight Technologies
  • NEXE Innovations Inc.
  • Nippon Paper Industries
  • Notpla
  • Novamont S.p.A.
  • Novomer
  • Oimo
  • Oji Paper COmpany
  • Omya
  • one . five GmbH
  • Origin Materials
  • Paptic Ltd.
  • Pivot Materials LLC
  • Plafco Fibertech Oy
  • Plantic Technologies Ltd.
  • Plantics B.V.
  • Poliloop
  • Polyferm Canada
  • Pond Biomaterials
  • Provenance Biofabrics, Inc.
  • PT Intera Lestari Polimer
  • PTT MCC Biochem Co. Ltd.
  • Qnature UG
  • Rengo Co. Ltd.
  • Rise Innventia AB
  • Roquette SA
  • RWDC Industries
  • Sappi Limited
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)
  • Searo
  • Shellworks
  • Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Sirmax Group
  • SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • Spectrus Sustainable Solutions Pvt Ltd.
  • Spero Renewables
  • StePAc
  • Stora Enso Oyj
  • Sufresca
  • Sulapac Oy
  • Sulzer Chemtech AG
  • SUPLA Bioplastics
  • Sway Innovation Co.
  • Sweetwater Energy
  • Taghleef Industries LLC
  • Teal Bioworks, Inc.
  • TemperPack Technologies,
  • TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc.
  • Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co. Ltd.
  • TIPA
  • Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
  • TotalEnergies Corbion
  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.
  • Universal Bio Pack Co. Ltd.
  • UPM Biochemicals
  • UPM-Kymmene Oyj
  • Valentis Nanotech
  • Vegea srl
  • Verso Corporation
  • Weidmann Fiber Technology
  • Woamy Oy
  • Woodly Ltd.
  • Worn Again Technologies
  • Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.
  • Zelfo Technology
  • ZeroCircle
  • Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r80q11

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Carbon, Cdcare, & PayQart

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Carbon, Cdcare, & PayQart

The "Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare Market Report 2022-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year Featuring TE connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Microchip, & On Semiconductor

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare Market Report 2022-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year Featuring TE connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Microchip, & On Semiconductor

The "Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.