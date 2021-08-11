Global Bio-based Chemicals, Polymers and Materials Markets Report 2021 with Profiles of 500+ Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based Chemicals, Polymers and Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building new value chains through the utilisation of biobased and biomass components for the development of innovative products will accelerate the transition from traditional production technologies to the concept of biorefineries. Developing bio-based chemicals, polymers and products in a sustainable manner allows for substantial new business opportunities.

Bio-based chemicals are obtained through biological, chemical or physical transformation of plant or animal based feedstocks, which include sugar, starch, oils and fats, and lignocellulose from forestry, agricultural crops and organic waste.

The global opportunities offered by the transition to a more sustainable, low waste economy arevast, and the last decade has seen a substantial increase in interest in bio-based chemicals with many drop-in or novel bio-based chemicals being developed and introduced to the market.

New technologies and traditional methods coupled with biotechnologies applied to biomass feedstocks and waste streams from various sources, such as urban waste or agricultural residues or wastes from food and feed streams, will convert renewable resources into high added-value sustainable bioproducts.

Report contents include:

Analysis of biobased chemical including:

11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

Ethylene

Furan derivatives

5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

Isosorbide

Itaconic acid

5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

Lactic acid (D-LA)

Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

Lactide

Levoglucosenone

Levulinic acid

Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

Muconic acid

Naphtha

1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5)

1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

Sebacic acid

Succinic acid

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including

Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

Polyamides (Bio-PA)

Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polysaccharides

Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

Cellulose nanocrystals

Cellulose nanofibers

Protein-based bioplastics

Algal and fungal

Analysis of types of natural fibers including

Plant fibers

Animal fibers

Alternative leather

Wool

Silk fiber and down

Polysaccharides

Markets for natural fibers, including

Composites

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction & building

Sports & leisure

Textiles

Consumer products

Packaging

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Profiles of over 500 companies including

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

Danimer Scientific

Novamont

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Indorama

Braskem

Avantium

Borealis

Cathay

Dupont

Arkema

BASF

AMSilk GmbH

Notpla

Loliware

Bolt Threads

Ecovative

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Spiber

Bast Fiber Technologies Inc.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

BComp

Circular Systems

Evrnu

Natural Fiber Welding

Icytos

Versalis SpA

Clariant

MetGen Oy

Praj Industries Ltd.

Bloom Biorenewables SA

FP Innovations

UPM

Klabin SA

RenCom AB

