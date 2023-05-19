Global Bio-based Coatings Market Report 2023: Growing Pressure to Comply with Stringent Health and Safety Legislation Fuels the Sector

19 May, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based Coatings 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most widely used commercial coatings are based on petroleum derivatives (resins, solvents). Due to consumer and environmental concerns, coupled with regulation, manufacturers and formulators are developing alternatives to synthetic products, identifying safer materials with a low environmental impact for protective coatings
Over the past decade, the coatings industry has increasingly introduced eco-friendly technologies, such as processes involving UV-cure, treatments with less or no solvents, waterborne products, hyperbranched, high solid coatings to achieve high-performance coatings.
This is now being supplemented by the production of coatings centred on bio-based materials in order to obtain a treatment that is sustainable from both the point of view of the production process and the raw materials used. Many producers have introduced bio-based alternatives in product formulations, replacing fossil-based compounds that possess similar properties, and also potentially have wider applications
Growing pressure to comply with stringent health and safety legislation and demonstrate a reduced environmental impact is also compelling manufacturers to progressively introduce bio-derived alternatives to traditional chemicals.
All ten of the top ten coatings companies by global sales now offer eco-friendly products with low-VOC emissions, and the reduction or replacement of traditional solvents, resins and pigments is now a high priority
Report contents include:
- Market drivers and trends in bio-based coatings
- Analysis of types of fully or partly bio-based paints and coatings. Types covered include biobased versions of Alkyd resins, Polyurethanes, Epoxy resins, Acrylic resins and Poly (lactic acid) (PLA) coatings, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings, Cellulose-based coatings, Lignin coatings, Rosins, Bio-based carbon black, edible coatings, algal coatings, protein coatings and nanocoatings
- Government policy & regulations
- Global revenues, by type and market, historical and forecast to 2033
- Competitive landscape for biobased coatings
- 144 company profiles. Companies profiled include Danimer Scientific, Ecoat, Grafren, LipCoat BV, Melodea, Nfinite Nanotechnology, NXTLEVVEL Biochem, Orineo, Relement, Slibio Coating, Stora Enso, Sufresca and Toyo Ink
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 TYPES OF BIO-BASED COATINGS AND MATERIALS
4.1 Eco-friendly coatings technologies
4.1.1 UV-cure
4.1.2 Waterborne coatings
4.1.3 Treatments with less or no solvents
4.1.4 Hyperbranched polymers for coatings
4.1.5 High solid (HS) coatings
4.1.6 Use of bio-based materials in coatings
4.1.6.1 Geopolymers
4.1.6.2 Coatings based on agricultural waste
4.1.6.3 Vegetable oils and fatty acids
4.1.6.4 Proteins
4.1.6.5 Cellulose
4.1.6.6 Plant-Based wax coatings
4.2 Alkyd coatings
4.2.1 Alkyd resin properties
4.2.2 Bio-based alkyd coatings
4.2.3 Products
4.3 Polyurethane coatings
4.3.1 Properties
4.3.2 Bio-based polyurethane coatings
4.3.2.1 Bio-based polyols
4.3.2.2 Non-isocyanate polyurethane (NIPU)
4.3.3 Products
4.4 Epoxy coatings
4.4.1 Properties
4.4.2 Bio-based epoxy coatings
4.4.3 Products
4.5 Acrylate resins
4.5.1 Properties
4.5.2 Bio-based acrylates
4.5.3 Products
4.6 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
4.6.1 Properties
4.6.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films
4.7 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
4.7.1 Properties
4.7.2 PHA coatings
4.7.3 Commercially available PHAs
4.8 Cellulose
4.8.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
4.8.1.1 Properties
4.8.1.2 Applications in coatings
4.8.2 Cellulose nanofibers
4.8.2.1 Properties
4.8.2.2 Applications in coatings
4.8.2.3 Product developers
4.8.3 Cellulose nanocrystals
4.8.3.1 Applications in coatings
4.8.3.2 Product developers
4.8.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)
4.8.4.1 Applications in coatings
4.8.4.2 Product developers
4.9 Rosins
4.10 Bio-based carbon black
4.10.1 Lignin-based
4.10.2 Algae-based
4.11 Lignin
4.11.1 Lignin structure
4.11.2 Types of lignin
4.11.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin
4.11.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process
4.11.3 Properties
4.11.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery
4.11.5 Applications
4.11.6 Challenges for using lignin
4.11.7 Lignosulphonates
4.11.8 Kraft Lignin
4.11.9 Soda lignin
4.11.10 Biorefinery lignin
4.11.11 Organosolv lignins
4.11.12 Application in coatings
4.12 Edible coatings
4.13 Nanocoatings
4.14 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings
4.14.1 Plant derived proteins
4.14.2 Animal origin proteins
4.15 Algal coatings
5 GLOBAL REVENUES FOR BIO-BASED COATINGS
5.1 Global market revenues to 2033, total
5.2 Global market revenues to 2033, by market
6 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)
7 REFERENCES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/palla1
