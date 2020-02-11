Global Bio-based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market to Reach $5.25 Billion by 2029: BIS Research

FREMONT, California, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market was valued at $3.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.25 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

Browse 59 Market Data Tables and 78 Figures spread through 214 Pages, and in-depth TOC on "Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market".

This growth of the market is supported by the growing consumer consciousness for bio-based cosmetics, wherein consumers are avoiding chemicals such as sodium lauryl sulphate, parabens, and phthalates, due to rising concern about associated health risks. Therefore, a growing number of cosmetic companies are replacing synthetic chemicals with bio-based ingredients. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil and countries in Southeast Asia, has been sustaining growth of the market.

In addition, shifting focus toward male-specific products is one of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market during the forecast period. in the coming five years.

According to Sanyam Tetarwal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The introduction of bio-based ingredients in several industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics has transformed the manufacturing landscape since 2000. The growing consumer inclination toward the adoption of bio-based products due to rising health and environmental concerns is expected to drive the market."

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of function, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Some of the key players in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market are Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, DSM, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, ELEMENTIS PLC, Genomatica Inc., Nouryon, Sollice Biotech, Solvay, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What was the total revenue generated by the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in 2018, and how much is it expected to achieve in future by 2029?

What are the significant trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market?

What are the areas where a new company looking to enter the market should focus upon to stay ahead in the competition?

What key developmental strategies should be adopted by the market players to improve their market positioning and sustain competition?

How are the different segments of the market projected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029, on the basis of:

function, including emollients, conditioning polymers, surfactants, emulsifiers, rheology control, antimicrobials, others (UV absorbers and hair fixative polymers)



application, including skin and sun care, hair care, make-up and color cosmetics, and fragrances, and others (oral and hygiene)



region, including Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , and Rest-of-the-World

, , , and Rest-of-the-World What is the consumption pattern of bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029?

