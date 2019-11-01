Global Bio CMO Market to 2023: Surging Pharmaceuticals Outsourcing Rate / Capacity Utilization Rate of CMO Industry / Growth in Mammalian Cell Structure

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio CMO Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bio CMO Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the global bio CMO market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration rate, and manufacturing process. A brief segment analysis is provided with their actual and forecasted value. In addition, an analysis of the global biologics market by value, by top selling products, etc. is also mentioned in the report.



CMO or Contract Manufacturing Organization is a third party, which the pharmaceutical firms approach for the manufacturing of components of its product or whole of its product. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of product(s) under the brand name of another firm Bio CMOs are typically used to provide secondary manufacturing coverage for the branded pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of production technology, bio CMOs can be divided into mammalian cell system and microbial system.

The global bio CMO market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023), the market is anticipated to further propel with a poised growth rate. The growth of global bio CMO market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising pharmaceutical industry, growth in biosimilar industry, rise in drug approvals etc. However, the growth of global bio CMO market is being obstructed by numerous challenges such as, lack of technology, security and knowledge, inappropriate methods followed by CMOs etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bio CMO has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza Group AG, Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics) and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (Wuxi Biologics) are the key operating companies in the global bio CMO market. The company profiling of these companies has been done in the report, which includes business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies of the companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

2.1.1 Segments of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)

2.2 Biotechnology/Biologics Overview

2.3 Biosimilar Overview

2.4 Biologics/ Biosimilar Manufacturing

2.5 Bio CMO Overview

2.5.1 Comparison: In-House Vs CMO Production

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Biologics Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Biologics Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Biologics Market by Top Selling Drugs

3.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Segments (In-house and CMO)

3.3 Global Bio CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Bio CMO Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Bio CMO Market by Penetration Rate

3.3.3 Global Bio CMO Market by Capacity

3.3.4 Global Bio CMO Market by Manufacturing Processes (Downstream, Upstream and Fill & Finish process)

3.4 Global Bio CMO Market Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Bio CMO Downstream Process Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Bio CMO Upstream Process Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Bio CMO Fill and Finish Process Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Pharmaceuticals Industry

4.1.2 Surging Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Growth in Biosimilar Industry

4.1.4 Preference of Biologics over Small Molecules

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Technology, Security and Knowledge

4.2.2 Inappropriate Methods Followed by CMOs

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Surging Pharmaceuticals Outsourcing Rate

4.3.2 Capacity Utilization Rate of CMO Industry

4.3.3 Growth in Mammalian Cell Structure

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Bio CMO Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Share by Players

6. Company Profile

6.1 Lonza Group AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.3 Samsung Electronics (Samsung BioLogics)

6.4 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (Wuxi Biologics)



