Global Bio Decontamination Market Analysis 2023-2028: Adoption of Eco-Friendly Decontamination Products Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End user (Hospital & Healthcare facilities) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 339 million by 2028 from USD 238 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3%

This comprehensive study aims to provide valuable insights into the market landscape for stakeholders, while also examining micro-markets and their contributions to the overall bio decontamination market. Additionally, the report presents growth trends, prospects, and revenue forecasts for the market segments across five major regions.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by Stringent regulations in pharmaceutical & medical device industry and the expanding growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. However, Challenges associated with cost and affordability may threat the growth of this market.

Chamber decontamination in the type of segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Type, the bio decontamination Market is segmented into Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination., The Chamber Decontamination is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market is its wide usage reliability, chamber, typically used for the decontamination of smaller objects, equipment, or materials too.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, the growing population, and the increasing government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $238 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $339 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive Market

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Growing Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services to Third-Party Providers

Rising Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Restraints

Use of Manual Bio Decontamination Methods in Emerging Economies

Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Devices

Availability of Alternative Techniques

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Sector in Emerging Markets

Increasing Establishment of Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Rising Adoption of Nitrogen Dioxide Bio Decontamination

Increasing Number of Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Equipment & Technology Costs

Variability of Pathogen Resistance

Safety Concerns Regarding Hazardous Chemicals

Trends

Increasing Focus on Infection Control

Adoption of Eco-Friendly Decontamination Products

Company Profiles

Key Players

Steris plc

Ecolab

Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Jce Biotechnology

Fedegari Autoclavi S.P.A

Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Howorth Air Technology Limited

Solidfog Technologies

Clordisys Solutions, Inc.

Amira Srl

Other Players

Noxilizer, Inc.

Tecomak

Diop GmbH & Co. Kg

Am Instruments Srl

Allen & Company Environmental Services

Sychem Limited

Controlled Contamination Services

Klenzaids

Curis Decontamination

Ihss Ltd.

Metall+Plastic Gmbh

Bio Decontamination Ltd.

Syntegon Technology Gmbh

the Ecosense Company

Reatorg

Cleamix

