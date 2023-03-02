Global Bio Decontamination Market Analysis Report 2023: Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030 - Surging Cases of HAIs & Growing Surgical Procedures Bodes Well for the $290+ Million Sector

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio Decontamination Market Share Analysis by Product, Agent, Type, End-user - Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio decontamination market size stood at USD 171.4 million in 2022, and it is on track to hitting USD 294.7 million by 2030, growing at a 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

The analyst states the expansion of this industry is owing to the escalating count of surgical procedures, surging cases of HAIs, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.



The largest potential for this industry is in the expanding healthcare sector. With the increasing burden of infections, proper decontamination of medical facilities is a must. Many countries learned this lesson the hard way during the pandemic, when a significant case count was attributed to healthcare facilities that were not properly sanitized.



In 2022, the equipment category accounted for the largest revenue share, of about 55%, owing to the existence of numerous pieces of sanitizing equipment and the advantages related to them.



For example, washer disinfectors are often used in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors to either clean things before application or prepare reusable items (such as surgical instruments) for further sterilization.



Hydrogen Peroxide Sale Produced Most Revenue



The hydrogen peroxide category accounted for the largest market share, of above 40%, in 2022. A variety of microorganisms can be effectively killed using low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide vapors.



Most polymers and adhesives employed in the manufacture of healthcare gadgets are incapable of withstanding high temperatures. Hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization may be successfully performed at temperatures as low as 4 C (39 F).



Furthermore, due to the low D-values associated with hydrogen peroxide vapors, rapid sterilization is feasible. The isolators can be put to more-diverse uses because of the short sterilization time. Additionally, since a pressure vessel is not required with HPV, costs are lower. Moreover, as a result of the peroxide vapors' improved effectiveness, the usage of other chemicals comes down.



HAIs Cases Are Rapidly Increasing in North America



With a share of about 45%, North America is the largest market, attributed to the growing count of surgical procedures and HAI cases and the existence of key players.

In the U.S. and Canada, after heart disease, cancer ranks as the second-most-common cause of death. In contrast to prostate and breast cancer, which are the most-often-diagnosed malignancies in men and women, respectively, lung cancer is the most-common cause of cancer mortality in both sexes.

Moreover, the European region has a significant share, of above 25%, primarily due to the mounting prevalence of HAIs. In the EU each year, over 4 million patients contract a healthcare-related infection.

In Europe, several distinct national-level systems provide healthcare services. As European customers seek more convenience, more alternatives, and shorter wait times, the private healthcare industry is booming.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Analysis Period

1.4. Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.5. Market Data Reporting Unit



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Assumptions for the Study

2.7. Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Trends

6.1.2. Drivers

6.1.3. Restraints/challenges

6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

6.2. Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Product (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Agent (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)

7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)



