Global Bio Decontamination Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections & Increased Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Services, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Nitrogen, Peracetic Acid), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 227 million by 2027 from USD 159 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing outsourcing of bio decontamination services, and the presence of stringent regulation in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry are the major factors driving the bio decontamination market.
The chamber decontamination segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bio decontamination market, by product, during the forecast period
The global bio decontamination market is segmented into room decontamination and chamber decontamination based on type. The chamber decontamination is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its low cost and power requirements.
Pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end user, the global bio decontamination market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals & healthcare facilities, and life sciences & biotechnology research organizations. This can be attributed to growing pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing industry and stringent manufacturing guidelines.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global bio decontamination market is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bio decontamination market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HAIs, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets. The growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry in the region are also expected to propel market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
- Increased Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services
- Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
- Presence of Stringent Regulations in the Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Industry
Restraints
- Presence of Manual Bio Decontamination Methods and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Facilities
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Sector and Increasing Outsourcing in Emerging Economies
