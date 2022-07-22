Global Bio Decontamination Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections & Increased Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Services, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Nitrogen, Peracetic Acid), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 227 million by 2027 from USD 159 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing outsourcing of bio decontamination services, and the presence of stringent regulation in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry are the major factors driving the bio decontamination market.



The chamber decontamination segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bio decontamination market, by product, during the forecast period



The global bio decontamination market is segmented into room decontamination and chamber decontamination based on type. The chamber decontamination is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its low cost and power requirements.



Pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on end user, the global bio decontamination market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals & healthcare facilities, and life sciences & biotechnology research organizations. This can be attributed to growing pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing industry and stringent manufacturing guidelines.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The global bio decontamination market is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bio decontamination market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HAIs, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets. The growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry in the region are also expected to propel market growth.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Increased Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services

Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Presence of Stringent Regulations in the Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Industry

Restraints

Presence of Manual Bio Decontamination Methods and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Facilities

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Sector and Increasing Outsourcing in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Bio Decontamination Market, by Product & Service



7 Bio Decontamination Market, by Agent Type



8 Bio Decontamination Market, by Type



9 Bio Decontamination Market, by End-user



10 Bio Decontamination Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allen & Company Environmental Services

Am Instruments Srl

Amira Srl

Bio Decontamination Ltd

Cleamix

Clordisys Solutions, Inc.

Controlled Contamination Services

Curis Decontamination

Diop GmbH & Co. Kg

Ecolab

Fedegari Autoclavi Spa

Howorth Air Technology Ltd.

Ihss Ltd

Jce Biotechnology

Klenzaids

Metall+Plastic GmbH

Noxilizer, Inc.

Reatorg

Solidfog Technologies

Steris plc

Sychem Limited

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tecomak

The Ecosense Company

Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s1h3i

