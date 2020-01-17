Global Bio-implants Market to Surpass US$ 115,019.8 Million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bio-implants market is valued at US$ 73,947.4 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bio-implants Market:

Key trends in market include rising number of surgical procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, increasing number of product launches, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions by key market players.

Rising number of surgical procedures and increasing adoption of advanced technologies for performing various surgical procedures are major factors expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Health Statistics, over 1.4 million orthopedic procedures were conducted in 2017 in North America region, which includes hip and knee replacement surgeries.

Increasing product launches is expected to contribute to growth of global bio-implants market over the forecast period. For instance, in Feb 2019, Medtronic launched Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) implant for reducing epileptic seizures. DBS provides an important surgical treatment option for patients, who suffer from epilepsy and do not respond to medication.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisitions and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in market. For instance in March 2018, Orthofix International N.V. acquired Spinal Kinetics Inc., a privately held manufacturer and developer of lumbar discs and artificial cervical. As a result of this acquisition Orthofix's International N.V., strengthened its bio-implant product portfolio.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global bio-implants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, owing to, increasing incidences of trauma injuries, prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and advantages of bio-implants implants compared to metallic implants. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) fact sheet, around 8.9 million fractures are caused annually by osteoporosis worldwide and it affects around 200 million women's globally.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the global market, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region. For instance, according to the National Eye Institute report published on April 2019 , about 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases were recorded in the region. This number is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030.

Key players operating in the global hematology market include-

Abbott, Dentsply Sirona Plc, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, B.Braun, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Wright Medical technology, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bio-implants Market, By Product Type:

Cardiovascular Implants



Dental Implants



Spinal Bio-implants



Orthopedic Implants



Ophthalmic Implants



Others

Global Bio-implants Market, By Material Type:

Biomaterial Metal



Ceramic



Alloys



Polymer

Global Bio-implants Market, By End User :

Hospitals and Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Global Bio-implants Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.







Canada



Latin America



Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China







India







Japan







Australia







South Korea







ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

Company Profiles

