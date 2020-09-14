Global Bio-pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production Report 2020: Comparison of Production by Biotherapeutic Developers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "17th Annual Report and Survey on Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 17th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most recent study of biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations' current and projected future capacity and production.



This report's data-rich analysis will help improve your decision-making in biomanufacturing operations, with in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and much more.

In-depth analysis and summary of the key survey findings, trends and implications for industry-wide biomanufacturing capacity and biotherapeutic production. Comparison of production by biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations. Current and future potential industry bottlenecks.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION AND DISCUSSION

1-1 Introduction: The Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

1-2 Current Status and Market Trends

1-3 Market Potential

1-4 Biopharmaceuticals and Biosimilars in the Pipeline

1-5 Global Biopharmaceutical and Recombinant Protein/MAb Markets

1-6 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class

1-7 Animal Derived Products and Biopharmaceuticals

1-8 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

1-9 Future Biopharmaceutical Market Trends



CHAPTER 2: FUTURE OF BIOPROCESSING: EXPERTS' PERSPECTIVE

2-1 Cell and Gene Therapy - Future of Bioprocessing

2-2 Continuous Processing - Present and Future Challenges

2-3 China and Asia's position in Global Bioproduction

2-4 Intersection of Biopharma and Small Pharma: Small Molecule Manufacturing Lessons for a New Industry

2-5 Upstream and Downstream Biologics Manufacturing: Mapping the Future Challenges and Trends

2-6 Suppliers' Contributions to Bioprocessing Advances

2-7 Contract Manufacturing's Contributions to Bioprocessing Advances

2-8 Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity Analysis: Growth Continues Across the Board

2-9 China's Advances in Global Biopharma and Bioprocessing: A 10-year Projection on Need for Quality Improvements



CHAPTER 3: EMERGING ISSUES IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

3-1 Industry Trends in 2018

3-2 Budget Issues in 2018

3-3 Operational Changes

3-4 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities in 2018

3-5 Factors in Biomanufacturing Creating Improvements

3-6 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines (2016 data)

3-7 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

3-8 Assay Development

3-9 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operations Issues

3-10 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Trends

3-11 Discussion

3-12 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

3-13 Selecting Bioreactors in New Facilities (2017 data)

3-14 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues



CHAPTER 4: CAPACITY UTILIZATION

4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends

4-2 Capacity Utilization: CMOs vs. Biotherapeutic Developers

4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

4-5 Discussion: Capacity Trends

4-6 Range of Titers with mAb Production

4-7 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends



CHAPTER 5: CURRENT AND FUTURE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS

5-1 Current Capacity Constraints

5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints 210 Respondents' Expectations of Capacity Constraints by 2023

5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

5-5 Discussion



CHAPTER 6: FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

6-1 Planned Future Capacity Expansions



CHAPTER 7: OUTSOURCING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System

7-2 Future Outsourcing

7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-4 Critical Outsourcing Issues

7-5 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

7-6 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Off-shoring) of Biomanufacturing

7-7 Offshoring Trends

7-8 5-Year Projection for Percentages of Biomanufacturing International Outsourcing/Off-shoring



CHAPTER 8: DISPOSABLES AND SINGLE-USE SYSTEMS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

8-2 Leachables and Extractables

8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems 326

8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

8-5 Suppliers' Expectations for Standards Setting Bodies

8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

8-7 Satisfaction with Single-use Device Vendors

8-8 Single Use Operations and Trends

8-9 Discussion of Single-use Bioprocessing



CHAPTER 9: DOWNSTREAM PURIFICATION

9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

9-2 Specic Purication Step Constraints

9-3 Downstream Purication Issues

9-4 mAb Purication Capacity Estimates

9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies

9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations

9-7 Discussion



CHAPTER 10: QUALITY ISSUES, BATCH FAILURES, AND PAT IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

10-1 Quality Initiative Implementation

10-2 Hurdles to Implementing Process Analytical Technology

10-3 Batch Failure Frequency in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-4 Primary Cause of Batch Failures, Percentages of Failures

10-5 Quality Problems in BioManufacturing Attributed to Vendors

10-6 Discussion



CHAPTER 11: HIRING, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH, AND TRAINING IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

11-1 Hiring Trends

11-2 Hiring in 2023: 5-year Trends

11-3 Hiring Challenges Today

11-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

11-5 Intersection of Biopharma and Small Pharma

11-6 Discussion



CHAPTER 12: New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gen

12-1 PerfusionAreas of Involvement

12-2 Trends in Fill-Finish and Related Bioprocessing Capacity

12-3 Current Fill-Finish Trends

12-4 Discussion



CHAPTER 13: SUPPLIERS TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AND LIFE SCIENCES

13-1 Demographics

13-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

13-4 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

13-5 Cost Cutting Actions by Vendors

13-6 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

13-7 Vendor Expansion Plans

13-8 New Technology Areas in Development by Vendors

13-9 Sales Staff Training 502 Days of Training Provided

13-10 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2018

13-11 Discussion of Biopharma Suppliers



