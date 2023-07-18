Global Bioactive Glass Market Projected to Experience Robust Growth, Driven by High Demand for Dental Care and Orthopedic Treatments

18 Jul, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioactive Glass Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioactive glass market is projected to experience significant growth, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.98% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
According to the market report, the market is expected to grow by USD 970.22 million during this period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the bioactive glass market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.
The report offers valuable insights into the current market scenario, latest trends, and drivers influencing the bioactive glass market.
The market is driven by several factors, including:
- High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry
- Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders
- Increasing number of dental conditions
Key Segments of the Bioactive Glass Market:
Product Segmentation:
- Silicate-based glass
- Phosphate-based glass
- Borate-based glass
Application Segmentation:
- Medical
- Dentistry
- Cosmetics
- Others
Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Reasons to Purchase
- New product launches and approvals driving market growth
- Inorganic growth strategies by vendors
- Application of bioactive glass in toothpaste leading to increased demand
This comprehensive report covers various aspects of the bioactive glass market, including:
- Bioactive glass market sizing
- Bioactive glass market forecast
- Bioactive glass market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arthrex Inc.
- BioMin Technologies Ltd.
- Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd.
- Curasan Inc.
- Ferro Corp.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- LASAK s.r.o.
- Matexcel
- Merck KGaA
- Mo-Sci Corp.
- NanoFUSE Biologics LLC
- NORAKER
- NovaBone Products LLC
- Pulpdent Corp.
- SCHOTT AG
- Stryker Corp.
- Synergy Biomedical LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
