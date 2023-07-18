Global Bioactive Glass Market Projected to Experience Robust Growth, Driven by High Demand for Dental Care and Orthopedic Treatments

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioactive Glass Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioactive glass market is projected to experience significant growth, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.98% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

According to the market report, the market is expected to grow by USD 970.22 million during this period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the bioactive glass market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report offers valuable insights into the current market scenario, latest trends, and drivers influencing the bioactive glass market.

The market is driven by several factors, including:

High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry

Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders

Increasing number of dental conditions

Key Segments of the Bioactive Glass Market:

Product Segmentation:

Silicate-based glass

Phosphate-based glass

Borate-based glass

Application Segmentation:

Medical

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Others

Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

Reasons to Purchase

New product launches and approvals driving market growth

Inorganic growth strategies by vendors

Application of bioactive glass in toothpaste leading to increased demand

This comprehensive report covers various aspects of the bioactive glass market, including:

Bioactive glass market sizing

Bioactive glass market forecast

Bioactive glass market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arthrex Inc.

BioMin Technologies Ltd.

Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd.

Curasan Inc.

Ferro Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

LASAK s.r.o.

Matexcel

Merck KGaA

Mo-Sci Corp.

NanoFUSE Biologics LLC

NORAKER

NovaBone Products LLC

Pulpdent Corp.

SCHOTT AG

Stryker Corp.

Synergy Biomedical LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

