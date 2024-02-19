Global Bioactive Wound Management Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioactive Wound Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude

Outlook

Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest

Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Startups Enter the Fray

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing

Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management

3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria

New Bioactive Wound Dressings

Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives

Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load

Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)

3M Company

Company B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

Coloplast Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC

AlloSource

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Braile Biomedica

ACell Inc.

Axio Biosolutions Private Limited

Biovotec AS

Argentum Medical LLC (Silverlon)

Avery Dennison Medical

Bio-medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5zftn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets