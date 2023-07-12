Global Bioadhesives Industry Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2023 & 2023-2029 2023: UV-Activated Bioadhesives Tackling Unmet Clinical Needs

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioadhesives Market - Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Bioadhesives is projected to reach US$15.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 and 2029.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Bioadhesives market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2029.

The demand for Bioadhesives has been growing significantly, owing primarily to the fact of their natural origin, and also because of their range of applications as substitutes to regular synthetic adhesives. Regulatory agencies across the globe have mandated strict rules against the uncontrolled use of petroleum-derived products because of serious ecological consequences. Hence, there has been a manifest shift towards using natural resources as materials in a variety of application areas, to which end Bioadhesives are also a part.

Despite being used for centuries as general-purpose adhesives by various cultures and civilizations, the importance of Bioadhesives as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to petroleum-derived adhesives has been realized over the past few decades.

Paper & Packaging applications dominate the global demand for Bioadhesives which is accounted estimated share of 45.3% in 2022 and is projected to reach US$7.8 billion by 2029. Overall, it can be said that the market for Bioadhesives will maintain a steady growth over the 2022-2029 analysis period because of a range of factors in favor of these innovative materials.

This 212-page global Bioadhesives market report includes 117 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each table), supported with a meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation of the market. This report comprises brief business profiles of 16 key global players and also provides a listing of the companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Bioadhesives. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 60 companies.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global Bioadhesives market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market for Bioadhesives by key product type and application in each geographic region/country

Bioadhesive Based on White-Light Cross-Linkable Casein with Rapid Gelation for First-Aid Wound Treatment Developed

Plant- and Water-based Eco Super-Glue Offers a Multitude of Prospective Uses

Lignin Gains Acceptance as a Nontoxic Bioadhesive Option for Engineered Wood Products

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 16

The industry guide includes the contact details for 60 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Natural Adhesives: A Perspective of Nature's Bounty

1.1.2 Bioadhesion Explained

1.1.3 What Are Bioadhesives?

1.1.3.1 A Brief History of Bioadhesives

1.1.3.2 Synthetic vs. Bio-based Adhesives: Save the Environment!!!!

1.1.4 Classification of Bioadhesives

1.1.4.1 Animal-based Bioadhesives

1.1.4.2 Plant-based Bioadhesives

1.1.5 Applications of Bioadhesives & Glues

1.1.5.1 Construction

1.1.5.2 Paper & Packaging

1.1.5.3 Personal Care Products

1.1.5.4 Woodworking

1.1.5.5 Other Applications

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Bioadhesive Based on White-Light Cross-Linkable Casein with Rapid Gelation for First-Aid Wound Treatment Developed

2.2 Plant- and Water-based Eco Super-Glue Offers a Multitude of Prospective Uses

2.3 UV-Activated Bioadhesives Tackling Unmet Clinical Needs

Sports Lacerations

Laparoscopic and Keyhole Surgeries

Anastomoses

2.4 Lignin Gains Acceptance as a Nontoxic Bioadhesive Option for Engineered Wood Products

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Artivion, Inc. ( United States )

) Avebe UA ( The Netherlands )

) Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) C.B. Adhesives ( United Kingdom )

) Danimer Scientific LLC ( United States )

) Ecosynthetix, Inc. ( Canada )

) Emsland Group ( Germany )

) Henkel AG & Co KGaA ( Germany )

) Ingredion, Inc. ( United States )

) Jowat SE ( Germany )

) Kollodis Biosciences, Inc. ( United States )

) L.D. Davis Glues and Gelatins ( United States )

) Paramelt BV ( The Netherlands )

) Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Tate & Lyle Plc ( United Kingdom )

) U.S. Adhesives ( United States )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Bioadhesives Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Bioadhesives Types Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Animal-based Bioadhesives

5.1.1.2 Plant-based Bioadhesives

5.2 Global Bioadhesives Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Bioadhesives Applications Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Construction

5.2.1.2 Medical & Healthcare

5.2.1.3 Paper & Packaging

5.2.1.4 Personal Care Products

5.2.1.5 Woodworking

5.2.1.6 Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Artivion, Inc. ( United States )

) Danimer Scientific LLC ( United States )

) Ecosynthetix, Inc. ( Canada )

) Ingredion, Inc. ( United States )

) Kollodis Biosciences, Inc. ( United States )

) L.D. Davis Glues and Gelatins ( United States )

) U.S. Adhesives ( United States )

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Avebe UA ( The Netherlands )

) Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) C.B. Adhesives ( United Kingdom )

) Emsland Group ( Germany )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Jowat SE ( Germany )

) Paramelt BV ( The Netherlands )

) Tate & Lyle PLC ( United Kingdom )

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY





PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l165e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets