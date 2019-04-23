Global Bioadhesives Market 2019-2023 with 3M, Arkema, Cargill, Danimer Scientific & Henkel AG & Co Dominating
Apr 23, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioadhesives Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bioadhesives market will register a CAGR of nearly 13% by 2023.
The increasing demand for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the APAC region will drive the bioadhesives market in the forthcoming years. Key countries including India, China, Japan, South Korea are key consumers of hot-melt adhesives.
Market players also include collaborations and enter agreements for enhancing their distribution chain in growing economies. With the improving financial status of the consumers coupled with a higher purchasing power and rapid changes in lifestyle, the demand for bioadhesives will further proliferate in the forthcoming years.
Growth in preference for sustainable packaging
One of the growth drivers of the global bioadhesives market is the growth in preference for sustainable packaging. The rising demand for flexible packaging and corrugated boxes from the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market.
Limitations of bioadhesives
One of the challenges in the growth of the global bioadhesives market is the limitations of bioadhesives. Consumers and industries are shifting towards synthetic adhesives due to the reduced shelf-life of bio-based adhesives which will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of few market players. Bioadhesives manufacturing companies are focusing on increasing the strength and durability of materials.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- 3M
- Arkema
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Danimer Scientific
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Plant-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Animal-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Lack of awareness about bioadhesives
- Adoption of bioadhesives in medical and personal hygiene products
- Improvement in innovation and technology by vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Arkema
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Danimer Scientific
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
