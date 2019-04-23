Global Bioadhesives Market 2019-2023 with 3M, Arkema, Cargill, Danimer Scientific & Henkel AG & Co Dominating

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioadhesives Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioadhesives market will register a CAGR of nearly 13% by 2023.

The increasing demand for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the APAC region will drive the bioadhesives market in the forthcoming years. Key countries including India, China, Japan, South Korea are key consumers of hot-melt adhesives.

Market players also include collaborations and enter agreements for enhancing their distribution chain in growing economies. With the improving financial status of the consumers coupled with a higher purchasing power and rapid changes in lifestyle, the demand for bioadhesives will further proliferate in the forthcoming years.

Growth in preference for sustainable packaging

One of the growth drivers of the global bioadhesives market is the growth in preference for sustainable packaging. The rising demand for flexible packaging and corrugated boxes from the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market.

Limitations of bioadhesives

One of the challenges in the growth of the global bioadhesives market is the limitations of bioadhesives. Consumers and industries are shifting towards synthetic adhesives due to the reduced shelf-life of bio-based adhesives which will hamper the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of few market players. Bioadhesives manufacturing companies are focusing on increasing the strength and durability of materials.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players

3M

Arkema

Cargill, Incorporated

Danimer Scientific

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Plant-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Animal-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Lack of awareness about bioadhesives

Adoption of bioadhesives in medical and personal hygiene products

Improvement in innovation and technology by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Arkema

Cargill, Incorporated

Danimer Scientific

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crhi9k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

