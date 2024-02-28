Global Biobanking Market Report 2024: Market Set to Surpass $75 Billion in 2024, Growing Demand for Umbilical Cord Blood Banking

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The "Biobanking Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Biobanking Market is forecast to surpass US$75 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Growing Investments and Funding Projected to Boost Industry Growth



Biobanks are experiencing increased acknowledgment and support from global governments, research bodies, and financial institutions, leading to a surge in investment in these facilities. Notably, initiatives like the Biorepository and Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort Program, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), seek to amass biological samples from over a million individuals to establish a comprehensive national research resource.

Concurrently, the European Commission has committed funding to the Biobanking and Biomolecular Resources Research Infrastructure (BBMRI), a pan-European facility focused on biobanking and biomolecular resources. This heightened attention and financial backing underscore the strategic importance of biobanks in advancing scientific research and precision medicine on a global scale.



Hight Cost of Equipment Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



The market's growth potential is anticipated to face limitations due to the substantial expenses associated with automated equipment. While cutting-edge technologies like advanced sample handling systems have the potential to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of biobanking processes, their high price tags pose a considerable challenge, particularly for smaller biobanking enterprises or those with constrained financial capacities. Take, for instance, the expenditure involved in acquiring an automated storage system, which can vary based on its size and complexity.

The initial capital outlay for such systems can be substantial, ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Beyond the initial investment, ongoing considerations encompass maintenance and operational expenses, including software updates, repairs, and training. This cost factor serves as a strategic consideration for businesses evaluating the incorporation of automated equipment in their biobanking operations.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine and Genetic Testing

Growing Demand for Umbilical Cord Blood Banking

Evolution of Biobanks Rapidly Enabling Massive Collections of Biological Materials and Associated Information

Market Restraining Factors

Private Sponsorship Has Raised a Number of Ethical Issues

Issues Related to Biospecimen Sample Procurement

Long-term Sustainability of Biobanks

Market Opportunities

Human Biospecimens are Essential for Progress in Biomarker Discovery and Customised Treatment

Opportunities for Cardiovascular Research

Growing Focus on the R&D of Cell Therapies

Segments Covered in the Report

Ownership

National/Regional Agencies

Universities

Non-profit

Private

Product and Service

Equipment

Consumables

Services

Software

Sample

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Cell Lines

Biological Fluids

Others

Application

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

End-users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Biobanking Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

ASKION GmbH

Avantor Inc.

Azenta Inc.

Boca Biolistics

BIOIVT & ELEVATING SCIENCE

Cryoport Inc.

CTI Biotech

Hamilton Company

Isenet Biobanking

Merck & Co., Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

ProteoGenex Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

US Biolab Corp. Inc.

