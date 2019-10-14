Global Biobanks Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Biobanks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Physical/Real Biobanks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47.2 Billion by the year 2025, Physical/Real Biobanks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$913.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Physical/Real Biobanks will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Biovault Technical Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; VWR International LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biobanks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biobanks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biobanks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Therapeutics (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Therapeutics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 15: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biobanks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Biobanks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Biobanks Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Biobanks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Biobanks Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Biobanks Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Biobanks Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Biobanks Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Biobanks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biobanks
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Biobanks Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Biobanks Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Biobanks Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biobanks Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Biobanks Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Biobanks Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Biobanks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Biobanks Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Biobanks Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Biobanks Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Biobanks Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Biobanks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Biobanks Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Biobanks Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Biobanks Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Biobanks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Biobanks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biobanks in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Biobanks Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Biobanks Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Biobanks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Biobanks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
BIOVAULT TECHNICAL LTD.
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL
LONZA GROUP LTD.
MERCK KGAA
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
VWR, A PART OF AVANTOR
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article