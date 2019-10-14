Global Biobanks Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Biobanks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Physical/Real Biobanks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47.2 Billion by the year 2025, Physical/Real Biobanks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$913.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Physical/Real Biobanks will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Biovault Technical Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; VWR International LLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biobanks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biobanks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biobanks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Therapeutics (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Therapeutics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 15: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biobanks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Biobanks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Biobanks Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Biobanks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Biobanks Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Biobanks Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Biobanks Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Biobanks Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Biobanks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biobanks

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Biobanks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Biobanks Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Biobanks Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biobanks Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Biobanks Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Biobanks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Biobanks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Biobanks Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Biobanks Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Biobanks Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Biobanks Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Biobanks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Biobanks Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Biobanks Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Biobanks Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Biobanks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Biobanks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biobanks in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Biobanks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Biobanks Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Biobanks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Biobanks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BIOVAULT TECHNICAL LTD.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

LONZA GROUP LTD.

MERCK KGAA

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VWR, A PART OF AVANTOR



V. CURATED RESEARCH

