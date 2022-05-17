Global Biochar Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biochar Market Forecast to 2028 - by Feedstock and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biochar market is projected to reach US$ 368.85 million by 2028 from US$ 177.06 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Biochar can improve yield for plants that require high potash and elevated pH. It can enhance water quality reduce the greenhouse gas emission levels, nutrient leaching, acidity, and irrigation and fertilizer requirements of soil. Under certain circumstances, biochar induces plant systemic responses to foliar fungal diseases and improves plant responses to infections caused by soil-borne pathogens. Thus, the benefits of biochar associated with plant physiology, soil ecosystem, and ecology as it is benefitted to environment sustainability which bolster its demand in the agriculture industry.



Based on application, the biochar market has been segmented into electricity generation, agriculture, forestry, and others. The agriculture segment held a significant share of the market in 2020, and the agriculture segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Biochar is made using forest waste, agricultural waste, and urban green waste and is highly adopted to be used for the production of energy.

There are two most adopted processes for production of Biochar namely pyrolysis and gasification. Biochar is a carbon-rich and porous material obtained in pyrolysis of biomass. During the production of biochar, pyrolysis gases are considered as an energy source. Also, gasification is an effective conversion process that converts biomass into energy fuel while producing biochar as a by product. Production of Biomass through gasification and pyrolysis production systems creates energy and soil additives. Biochar made with cogeneration of electricity especially in rural regions can lead to regional development and energy production.



Based on geography, the biochar market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. China, India, and the Rest of APAC are the key contributors to the biochar in this region. Moreover, the presence of leading companies such as Carbon Gold Ltd; Genesis Industries; Black Owl Biochar, and Biochar Now, LLC is driving the growth of the market across the region.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biochar Market

Economies in the Middle East & Africa were hit hard by the COVID-19 in 2020. The impact of lockdown in the countries in this region compelled various chemicals and materials manufacturing companies to shut down their operational plants, which is one of the reasons that hindered the performance of the biochar market in the Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the biochar market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to the application

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Biochar Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Expert Opinion



5. Biochar Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing demand for biochar in agriculture & feedstock industry.

5.1.2 Advanced benefits of Biochar.

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited adoption by farmers in agro-based economies.

5.2.2 High transportation cost of raw material and the possibility of contamination

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing demand for organic food products.

5.3.2 Increasing prevalence of biochar in water treatment.

5.3.3 Biochar applications in the construction industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing adoption of biochar for energy production.

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Biochar - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Biochar Market Overview

6.2 Biochar Market -Revenue and Forecast to

6.3 Biochar Market -Volume and Forecast to

6.4 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Biochar Market Analysis - By Feedstock

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biochar Market, By Feedstock (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Woody Biomass and Agricultural Waste

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Woody Biomass and Agricultural Waste: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Woody Biomass and Agricultural Waste: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

7.4 Animal Manure

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Animal Manure: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Animal Manure: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Others: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)



8. Biochar Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biochar Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Electricity Generation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Electricity Generation: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Electricity Generation: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

8.4 Agriculture

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Agriculture: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Agriculture: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

8.5 Forestry

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Forestry: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Forestry: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Biochar Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6.3 Others: Biochar Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)



9. Biochar Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Airex Energie Inc.

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Genesis Industries

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Products and Services

10.2.4 Financial Overview

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Developments

10.3 Carbon Gold Ltd

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Products and Services

10.3.4 Financial Overview

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Developments

10.4 Black Owl Biochar

10.4.1 Key Facts

10.4.2 Business Description

10.4.3 Products and Services

10.4.4 Financial Overview

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Developments

10.5 Biochar Now, LLC

10.5.1 Key Facts

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Products and Services

10.5.4 Financial Overview

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Developments

10.6 Phoenix Energy

10.6.1 Key Facts

10.6.2 Business Description

10.6.3 Products and Services

10.6.4 Financial Overview

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Developments

10.7 American BioChar Company

10.7.1 Key Facts

10.7.2 Business Description

10.7.3 Products and Services

10.7.4 Financial Overview

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Developments

10.8 BioForceTech Corporation

10.8.1 Key Facts

10.8.2 Business Description

10.8.3 Products and Services

10.8.4 Financial Overview

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Developments

10.9 Ecoera

10.9.1 Key Facts

10.9.2 Business Description

10.9.3 Products and Services

10.9.4 Financial Overview

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Developments

10.10 Pyropower

10.10.1 Key Facts

10.10.2 Business Description

10.10.3 Products and Services

10.10.4 Financial Overview

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key Developments



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yje7ut

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets