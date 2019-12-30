Global Biochar Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 436.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 870.7 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.



The growing agriculture industry is one of the key factors driving the global biochar industry. Increasing preference for natural and organic food products, along with a growing need for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is contributing significantly to the demand for biochar in the agriculture sector.



In addition to this, organic farming practices are widely gaining preference as a means of sustainable development and are considered to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products across the globe. Furthermore, biochar is rapidly being utilized in other farming practices, including zero tillage farming, biodynamic agriculture and mixed farming, which is significantly impacting the market growth.



The rising urbanization in emerging nations has positively impacted the acceptance of biochar as an appropriate substitute for chemical fertilizers. Apart from this, the use of biochar for insulation in the construction industry, for energy storage in supercapacitors, manufacturing food packaging material and as a feed supplement and air-purifying agent, is catalyzing the overall industry growth.



Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the implementation of favorable government policies to encourage biochar usage in order to increase the land productivity, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agri-tech Producers, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Cool Planet, Pacific Biochar, Phoenix Energy, Biomacon GmbH, Vega Biofuels, Terra Char, Avello Bioenergy, Genesis Industries, Interra Energy Services, Element C6, Carbon Gold Ltd., Biochar Solution Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global biochar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global biochar industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biochar industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biochar industry?

What is the structure of the global biochar industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global biochar industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biochar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Form

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type

9.1 Woody Biomass

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Agricultural Waste

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Animal Manure

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Technology Type

10.1 Slow Pyrolysis

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Fast Pyrolysis

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Gasification

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Hydrothermal Carbonization

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Product Form

11.1 Coarse and Fine Chips

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Fine Powder

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Pellets, Granules and Prills

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Liquid Suspension

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Application

12.1 Farming

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Gardening

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Livestock Feed

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Soil, Water and Air Treatment

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Others

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agri-tech Producers

15.3.2 Diacarbon Energy Inc

15.3.3 Cool Planet

15.3.4 Pacific Biochar

15.3.5 Phoenix Energy

15.3.6 Biomacon GmbH

15.3.7 Vega Biofuels

15.3.8 Terra Char

15.3.9 Avello Bioenergy

15.3.10 Genesis Industries

15.3.11 Interra Energy Services

15.3.12 Element C6, Carbon Gold Ltd

15.3.13 Biochar Solution Ltd



