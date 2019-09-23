Global Biochips Market to 2025: Industry is Largely Driven by an Increase in Cancer Occurrence, Autoimmune Diseases, and Viral Infections

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biochips Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biochips Market size is expected to reach $20.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Biochips are miniaturized medical devices used within molecular laboratories to conduct simultaneous biochemical reactions. These devices can rapidly screen multiple biological analytes for several applications like disease diagnosis and identification of hazardous biological agents existing in systems. Their design is based on microarray and microfluidic technologies. Among the two, digital microfluidic biochip has surfaced as a highly efficient chip and has gained huge traction in the biochemical industry.

The growth of the global biochip industry is largely driven by an increase in cancer occurrence, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The expansion of the geriatric population, the rise of biochip uses, and high acceptance of personalized drugs are also factors that boost the market growth. Nevertheless, the market growth is hampered largely by factors such as high biochip costs and absence of awareness. In contrast, increased R&D and public funding are anticipated to offer lucrative business growth possibilities in untapped markets in developing economies.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Lab-on-Chip and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications. Due to the significant capital required to develop a wider range of biochip products, the segment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies has contributed largest revenue share to the total market.

Moreover, due to the growth of mobile and user-friendly biochips which can be used for educational purposes, the academic & research institutes industry is expected to grow exponentially from 2019 to 2025.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include:

Fluidigm Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Biochips Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Biochips Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Biochips Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Biochips Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Biochips Market by Product

3.1 Global DNA Chip Market by Region

3.2 Global Protein Chip Market by Region

3.3 Global Lab-on-Chip Market by Region

3.4 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Biochips Market by Application

4.1 Global Drug Discovery and Development Market by Region

4.2 Global Disease Diagnostics Market by Region

4.3 Global Genomics Market by Region

4.4 Global Proteomics Market by Region

4.5 Global Agriculture Market by Region

4.6 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Biochips Market by End User

5.1 Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers Market by Region

5.3 Global Academic and Research Institutes Market by Region

5.4 Global Other End Users Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Biochips Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



