Global Biochips Markets & Technologies Report 2021-2028: Microarray Technologies will Grow with the Maximum Growth in RNA Splice Variants Followed by Epigenetics
Apr 27, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an analysis of biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications.
The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for the estimation of markets. Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics, and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.
Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine
The report provides the current share of each segment: market size in 2018 and projected value for the years 2023 and 2028. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. Share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics. The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. The impact of next-generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.
Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 94 companies are included along with a listing of 123 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures, and 140 references to literature.
This report covers the following:
- Biochip and microarray technologies
- Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays
- Protein Biochips
- Nanotechnology-based Biochips and Microarrays
- Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics
- Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development
- Biochip for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine
- Markets for Biochips & Microarrays
- Companies
Key Topics Covered:
0. Executive Summary
1. Introduction
- Definitions of biochips/microarray
- Terms used for biochips
- Historical aspects of biochip/microarray technology
- Relation of microarrays to other technologies
- Applications of biochips/microarrays
- Advantages of biochips/microarrays
2. Biochip and Microarray Technologies
- Introduction
- Nucleic acid amplification and microarrays
- PCR on a chip
- Fast PCR biochip
- Multiplex microarray-enhanced PCR for DNA analysis
- Universal DNA microarray combining PCR and ligase detection reaction
- NASBA combined with microarray
- Rolling circle amplification on microarrays
- LiquiChip-RCAT
- Multiplexed Molecular Profiling
- Genomewide association scans
- Whole genome microarrays
- GeneChip Human Genome Arrays
- Arrayit's H25K
- Transposon insertion site profiling chip
- Standardizing the microarrays
- Optical Mapping
- Imaging technologies used for detection in biochips/microarray
- Fluorescence and chemiluminescence
- MALDI-MS imaging and tissue microarrays
- Surface plasmon resonance technology for microarrays
- Microarray imaging systems
- VidiaT Microarray Imaging Systems
- GenePix 4100A Microarray Scanner
- Tecan LS ReloadedT
- Microarrays based on detection by physico-chemical methods
- Electrical biochips
- Photoelectrochemical synthesis of DNA microarrays
- Microchip capillary electrophoresis
- Strand displacement amplification on a biochip
- Biosensor technologies for biochips
- DNA-based biosensors
- Arrayed Imaging Reflectometry
- Digital electronic biosensor chips
- Phototransistor biochip biosensor
- Applications of biosensor biochips
- Biosensors in food safety
- Cholesterol biosensor
- Glucose biosensors
- Biochips and microarrays for cytogenetics
- Chromosomal microarrays
- Comparative genomic hybridization
- Array-based CGH
- NimbleGen CGH arrays
- Single-cell array CGH
- Regulatory requirements for array CGH
- Combination of FISH and gene chips
- Combination of CGH and SNP microarray platforms
- Fish-on-chip
- SignatureChip
- Tissue microarrays
- Pathology tissue-ChIP
- Carbohydrate microarrays
- RNA profiling
- RNA splice variants
- RIP-Chip
- miRNAs
- Microarrays for miRNAs
- Microarrays vs qPCR for measuring miRNAs
- Quantitative analysis of miRNAs in tissue microarrays by ISH
- Exon microarrays
- Microarrays & DNA sequencing
- Microarray-based emerging DNA sequencing technologies
- Exome sequencing for study of human variation
- High-throughput array-based resequencing
- Sequencing by hybridization
- SOLiD-System based ChIP-Sequencing
- Next generation sequencing vs microarrays for expression profiling
- Microarrays for synthetic biology
- Arrayit microarray platform for synthetic biology
- Microarray-based gene synthesis
- Magnetophoretic array-based cell sorting for further studies
3. Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays
4. Protein Biochips
5. Nanobiotechnology-based Biochips & Microarrays
6. Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics
7. Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development
8. Biochips for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized
9. Markets
10. Companies
11. References
