Global Biocides Industry
Global Biocides Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biocides estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Biocides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Personal Care Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Albemarle Corporation
- Arkema, Inc.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company
- BASF Corporation
- BASF France
- BASF SE
- Caldic BV
- Chemtura Corporation
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Elementis PLC
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Lanxess AG
- Lanxess Corporation
- Lonza, Inc.
- Mid South Chemical Co., Inc.
- Quat-Chem Ltd.
- Sanosil AG
- Stepan Company
- Troy Corporation
- Vulcan Materials Co.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biocides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biocides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biocides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biocides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Personal Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Personal Care (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Personal Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Wood Preservation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Wood Preservation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Wood Preservation (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Paints & Coatings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biocides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Biocides Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Japanese Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Biocides Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Biocides Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biocides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Biocides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Biocides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Biocides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: Biocides Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: French Biocides Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Biocides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: German Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Biocides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Biocides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Biocides Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 54: Spanish Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Biocides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Biocides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Biocides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Biocides Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Biocides Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Biocides Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 72: Indian Biocides Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Biocides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Biocides Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biocides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biocides Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Biocides Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Biocides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 80: Biocides Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Biocides Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Biocides Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Biocides Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Biocides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Biocides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Biocides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Biocides Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Biocides Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Biocides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Biocides Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biocides
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Iranian Biocides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Biocides Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Biocides Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Biocides Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biocides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Biocides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Biocides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Biocides Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Biocides Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Biocides Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
