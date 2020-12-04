Global Biocides Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type and Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocides Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biocides market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Biocides are the chemical substance or microorganisms that are intended to control or end the harmful organism populations. The increasing initiatives by government and non-government organizations to provide clean drinking water to everyone especially in developing economies is expected to significantly foster the growth of the biocides industry.



The global biocides market is segmented based on the type and application. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organosulfur, organic acids, phenolics, and others. Halogen compound is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into water treatment, personal care, wood preservation, food & beverage, and others. Water treatment is expected to maintain a lucrative growth during the forecast period.



The global biocides market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period owing to the considerable market share of the US in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the strong presence of end-user industries across the region and the increasing need for wastewater treatment by these industries.



The key players of the global biocides market include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations with government, expansion, and funding to stay competitive in the market.



