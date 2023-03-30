Global Biocides Market Report to 2028: Rising Demand for Biocides in Water Treatment Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocides Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade), By Type, By End User, By Company, By Region and By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biocides market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028. Biocides are substances or products that may be in powder or liquid form, utilized to safeguard the product against unwanted plants, microorganisms, and animals.

Biocidal products are applied to shield people and animals from pests like insects or rodents and control viruses and preserve goods, bacteria, and fungi through a chemical or biological action to preserve goods, such as wood preservatives, disinfectants, and insect repellents. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth of biocides in the coming years.



Increasing water treatment and demand from healthcare industry are some of the primary factors driving the biocide market. Apart from this, growing demand for triacetin, undecylenic, resorcinol, and other food and personal care products for producing their final goods like toothpaste, mouthwashes, deodorants, shaving gels, among others is further expected to drive the growth of global biocides market.



Rising Demand for Biocides in Water Treatment



Rising cases of waterborne diseases among the population has led to an increase in demand for treated water. Notably, many wastewater treatment facilities in coastal regions include a final sterilization stage with chlorine.

Moreover, the toxic by-products effects on marine life and the removal of non-pathogenic bacterial indications of faucal pollution made this method be questioned more frequently.

Viruses and protozoa with more excellent resistance persist; they could still spread outbreaks to anyone who swims or consumes seafood, thereby increasing the requirement for water treatment. The role of biocides as a potential water treatment option is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



Increasing demand from various End User Industries



The antibacterial characteristics of biocides has increased their applications in various end user industries such as food & personal care products, water treatment, cleaning products, paint &painting, clothing & textile, furniture & furnishings, leather & suede, among others.

In the clothing & textile sector, antibacterial substances like Triclosan, dichlorophen, Kathon893, Hexa-chlorophenol, triclocarban, and Kathon CG are applied to apparel products to prevent unpleasant odours caused by sweat breakdown. Same as in food & personal care products, Triclosan is used to produce different products such as toothpaste and deodorant as a disinfectant. Apart from these, biocides are used in feed preservation to provide them protection against the corrosion caused by microorganisms.

Companies Mentioned:

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

ICL Group LTD

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Troy Corporation

Ecolab USA Inc.

Inc. Albemarle Corporation

Solvay SA

Lanxess AG

Report Scope:



In this report, global biocides market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Biocides Market, By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Biocides Market, By Type:

Halogen Grades

Metallic Grades

Phenolic

Organic Acid

Global Biocides Market, By End User:

Food and Personal Care Products

Water Treatment

Cleaning & Disinfection Products

Paints & Coatings

Clothing & Textile

Others

Global Biocides Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2yt1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets